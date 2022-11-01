David Williams, 55, has lived in Ashland for 30-plus years. This marks his first time running for political office.
A recent Marathon retiree, Williams said he logged 20 years in Catlettsburg and 10 years in west Africa (2010-20).
“My goal is try to look at ways to promote the city that would make my children that they might be able to stay,” Williams said. “I think we see a lot of our children leave. Trying to promote middle class-wage job opportunities is my primary purpose in running.”
He and fellow candidate Chuck Williams are not related.
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Williams said the city shouldn’t be property owners, and that it should seek to get the properties in the hands of people and businesses in order to get them on the tax roll and get income out of it.
“Based on where the properties are located — residential or commercial area — that they’re in, will determine what they can be used for,” Williams said. “The City of Ashland should be putting them back for sale immediately, for us to gain financial assistance from them.”
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Williams said this was not a good decision. He said of the 800-plus spots he counted when taking a couple of different strolls through the garage on two separate days earlier this fall, he counted only 26 cars one day (excluding Level 1, where Community Trust is) and 32 the next.
“It’s going to be a struggle to convince people to park there because of the height limits,” Williams said. “I took measurements all throughout all different levels and looked at the average of SUVs and trucks — general height guidelines — and there’s not much spare room ... 6 inches in places. I think it’s going to be a hard sell for people to have confidence in it.
“Early on, the history of that garage showed it wasn’t being used. It’s fair to say that hasn’t changed since the city accepted that.”
Williams said the maintenance of the garage will have a negative impact on the city’s budget.
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Williams said he would apply his engineering background to this project, if elected.
“I’m interested in going in there and seeing what we could do better with our equipment as it is now,” he said. “This is a basic necessity we have to fulfill to the public. Someway, somehow, we will have to find funding.
“If it means putting on the shelf a project like a convention center to meet the overall good of the community, we’d have to prioritize projects on the books,” he added. “It’d be hard for any of these projects to leap over a new sewer plant that is, health-wise, so critical. Everything would have to be looked at.”
It should be noted that, financially, the sewer plant and convention center would involve two separate funding pots.
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
According to Williams’ research, the only convention center he could find in the Commonwealth that stayed “in the black” is one in Louisville. He said they’re typically a drain on the community, in his opinion.
“There’s a convention guide for Kentucky, and one of them is the 1,000-seat capacity at the Delta Hotel,” he said. “I would question how much capacity have they seen throughout the year. What are they seeing?
“How many other conventions have they been able to draw? I find it very hard to believe that we’re going to be able to go down that path and be a success.”
Williams said he’s spoken to local and state tourism officials and looked into extensive data. He has drawn the conclusion that the reason Boyd County ranks so high in tourism is all of the medical tourism it draws.
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Williams said he thinks the city needs to work with local agencies that are already working with the epidemic “and we need to try out best to solve their needs.”
Williams said putting people to work and helping build pride within “people who have lost hope, and let them know there are opportunities through education.”
He mentioned the city providing transportation to the ACTC vocational school at EastPark and helping students pursue work-ready scholarships for skill-driven programs.
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Williams said he saw back-in parking while working in Africa, and he thinks it will only add to the number of fender benders in the city.
Williams added that while visiting Branson, Missouri, he noticed diagonal parking, “and it was a total traffic jam, and it didn’t have enough room for roundabouts. You have to have the room to get roundabouts moving. ... You may be able to do roundabouts on Winchester, but you’ll have to eliminate the traffic on 13th, 14th and 15th Streets. Our town was not made for that. I do not see that is going to benefit anything downtown.”