Chuck Williams, 59, is a lifelong resident of the Boyd County area. He has owned and operated several business opportunities in the Tri-State, including Yellow Cab, A&A Auto Rental, American Action Delivery Service, Medical Transportation Service and Classy Limousine.
Williams said his campaign sign said his family’s roots run deep.
“Don’t forget — No. 6 on the ballot but No. 1 in your heart,” he said.
He and fellow candidate David Williams are not related.
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Williams said the city should not be in the real estate business.
“What we need to do is look for investors to purchase the property and then turn around and rebuild,” Williams said. “I really think we are strapping the taxpayers with the financial responsibility, and it’s a no-no. We need to look at options to revitalize these properties but with a private investor and not with the city financial department.”
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Williams said the city taking it on is OK, but he’s not a huge supporter because of the expenses involved to “bring it up to standard.”
“I have not been privy to the agreement between Community Trust and the city of Ashland,” he added. “... I’d like more information about the agreement between Community Trust and the city, and estimate of the total cost, and where that money is coming from.
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Williams acknowledged that this is a necessary expense, but he doesn’t want to see households’ and companies’ water bills to skyrocket.
He said the city needs to do a better job of thinking ahead instead of reacting to emergencies when they pop up.
“Why do we have to have 25 or 30 water breaks in order for somebody to say water lines are 50 years old?” Williams said. “Let’s do a little pre-planning.”
He stressed transparency when it comes to these issues, too.
“You’ll hear less from me as a citizen if you tell me what’s going on, and why do we do this? Why do we do that?”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Williams said he would like to have a better idea of the breakdown of reimbursement of TIF money, and what he’s against is burdening the taxpayer in order to cover the expenses for a convention center.
“I’m going to say this — the information I have is the yearly payback for that TIF is about $300,000-plus a year, and right now generating $30-40,000 to pay that back (from taxing). Right now, we’re losing money paying the TIF back.
“I think we need to take a step back, re-assess what the needs for downtown Ashland are, and have the information from the consulting company so we can make an informed decision.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
First, he said, he would like to know specifications for how these funds need to be utilized.
“I’d have to know what the guidelines are,” he said.
“If somebody gave me a bag full of money, and said here, use it for opioid problem. I’d like to see a few more treatment centers,” he said.
Williams said, in his experience, he’s seen too many addicts go to rehab, return to the area and then go back to old habits.
“If you get hooked, and you go into a treatment for 90 days, six months, and you come out and go back into the same neighborhoods, you have same people, same contacts, and what we’re doing is setting them up to fail again ... I’m not saying ship them off, but remove them from the temptation.”
He said the city also needs to work in closer coordination with emergency services and have more care facilities.
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
“You gotta weigh these topics a little bit,” he said. “What I’m against is roundabouts on Winchester Avenue. ... Is it to slow traffic down? Is it to move large commercial vehicles to Greenup Avenue? Is it because we’ve got the money, to spend it? A legitimacy as to why is something I’d like to know.”
He said rear-angled parking is a recipe for disaster.
“Have you sat and watched people try to parallel park?” he asked.
Williams said the city needs to work closely with downtown businesses to settle on the best solution.
“As a city, we need to encourage businesses in that downtown area. We need to implement a program to where companies get a sales tax break or half a payroll tax or something within borders of a certain area.”