Cheryl Spriggs is seeking her fifth term as a commissioner for the city of Ashland — she served in the late 2000s, then cinched a fourth term in the 2020 elections. Besides city politics, Spriggs has also served officer positions at the Rotary Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is also a founder of Chili Fest and a former small business owner.
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Spriggs said she wasn’t aware of the nature of blight in the city until she worked as a census worker in 2020, when she had to travel block-by-block to gather data. She was adamant that the city should not get into the landlord business, but should work with local developers to build new houses.
“They could build affordable cottages and small homes, the possibilities are endless,” she said. “But we need to work with the private sector. It’s never the city’s job to own that land. Unfortunately, with the downturn in the economy right now, I don’t think we’re going to see the new builds as quickly as we hoped.”
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
As she stated clearly earlier this year when the commission voted 4-to-1 on accepting the garage, Spriggs voiced opposition to the move.
“It was not a good deal for the city at all — the cost has risen to $500,000 to get it up and running,” Spriggs said. “It’s an additional burden for our taxpayers and with the economy the way it is, I don’t think we need to do that. We could have worked out a lease, we could have worked with the bank to have them leave it open later. We didn’t need to take on the cost.”
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Spriggs said with the crunch in inflation, she wants to see if the city can look into filing an extension with the Environmental Protection Agency so the city could have building costs recede before locking into a contract.
“That amount that’s gone up does not sit well with me,” Spriggs said. “This is a structural thing that we have to do and it needs to be prioritized. But if there’s any way we can wait for the prices to go down, I’m in favor of exploring that option.”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Spriggs said the convention center proposed next to the Delta Hotel will be for conventions, not rodeos and monster truck rallies, so she sees the two projects coinciding. However, she said the city needs to take care of the sewer project first before committing funds towards a convention center.
“I’m not in the mood to put this on the taxpayers if the costs increase dramatically,” she said. “That sewer plant takes precedent over the convention center, even though the convention center is what I get asked about the most. It’s just more visible.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Spriggs said while her heart goes out to those suffering from addiction, she couldn’t say for sure where the city should put money from the settlement that’s up for grabs. She said the city should seek guidance from the Opioid Abatement Commission and findings from the mayor’s task force on homelessness to see where the dollars would do the most good.
“I’m going to have to depend on the experts in our community to see what’s best for our community,” Spriggs said.
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Spriggs said the answer is easy for her — the city won’t move forward on the project until state highway dollars secured for it.
“We’re waiting on the state and we haven’t heard anything,” she said. “There’s one thing the public needs to know: we’re not going to pay for it with city tax dollars. They (the state) love this whole idea from a traffic safety standpoint so if they like the plan, they will be the ones funding it.”