For the second time in four years, Becky Miller, 46, is vying for a seat on the Ashland Board of Commissioners. A mother, a grandmother, a manager at her family roofing company and a lifelong Ashlander, Miller said she hopes to bring her experiences to the board to help make Ashland a better place.
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Miller said she thinks the city working with the private sector to find developers who are ready to invest in building housing is the way forward for the lots. However, she raised concern that the teardown of these houses might have led to an unintended consequence of having the homeless pushed out in the streets of downtown.
“Ultimately, it’s good for property values because these houses that were there were a hazard for the neighborhoods,” Miller said. “There’s got to be people we can work with to get something built in its place.”
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Miller said she welcomed the move, as long as the garage is open to the public.
“We need parking downtown in a bad way,” Miller said. “I think if it’s going to be funded with taxpayer money, it needs to be open for all the public.”
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Miller said while she is not one to raise taxes at all, she realizes the sewer plant is a mandate and it has to be built.
“Inflation is killing us, so whatever we can do to finance this, I want to do it without impact to the citizens if at all possible,” she said. “We have to do this.”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Miller said she would have to look at the numbers on the project before making a decision. She said the benefits have to outweigh the costs before she could be on board, plus she would have to hear input from all around.
“I don’t want it just me saying, ‘I want it this way,’” Miller said. “I have to hear what the public wants. The way building costs are now, the costs will be outrageous, so we have to think about what’s best for the taxpayers.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Miller said having seen addiction first-hand in her family, she would like to see more treatment centers in the area, as well as support for children in schools whose parents are going through it. She said the task force the mayor is setting up to address homelessness could also help break the stigma surrounding addiction.
“Listening to people is the biggest thing,” she said. “We need to listen to those in recovery, we need to listen to those whose loved ones are struggling with addiction. We need more resources for when somebody is ready and wants the help and we need more resources for children so they can have support in school.”
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Miller’s reply to this was much like Nancy Reagan’s stance on drugs: Just Say No.
“I don’t think we’re big enough for that,” she said. “I’ve seen roundabouts while traveling, and I just don’t think it’s for us. And rear-angled parking? I can’t even parallel park, much less back in. If I’m on the commission, I’ll vote no on it.”