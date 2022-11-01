Amanda Clark, 46, is running for her fifth term on the board of commissioners. Clark was born and raised in Ashland. She is the External Affairs Manager for Kentucky Power and she is the former vice president of Ashland Alliance.
“I’m so excited about the momentum and change the last few years,” Clark said. “I really want another couple of years.”
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Clark said it is “absolutely imperative working toward a plan to get back to viable, livable properties.”
As for the 66 empty lots, she said, “that’s great, but what’s next? We must have a concerted and strategic plan on how to deal with it moving forward.”
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Clark gave two reasons why taking on the parking garage is important.
“One, we put a lot of money and effort into the revitalization of Broadway Square,” said Clark, noting that 265 events happened in the entertainment district last year. “If you think about that, the parking garage becomes a big aspect of those things. You need a place to park those people.”
Secondly, the facility offers public restrooms.
“We couldn’t build public restrooms for what the garage is going to cost us,” Clark said.
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Clark, who is a major proponent of grant funding, said that is exactly what needs to be looked at for this project.
“Fortunately and unfortunately, there’s a lot of federal money for infrastructure projects,” Clark said. “It’s very important that the city take every advantage to get money for that project. We are the regional supplier of water and wastewater treatment. The importance is paramount.”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Clark didn’t hesitate to advocate for the convention center.
“Absolutely,” she said. “The plan for the conference center in downtown Ashland has been in the plans for over a decade. Whatever happens in the county doesn’t have any bearing on the conference center here. It’s two different markets.”
Clark emphasized that the city isn’t looking at a large-scale convention center.
“We can all succeed,” Clark said of the county and city. “I think people forget that the city is in Boyd County.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Clark said it’s a must to make certain to train and equip the right personnel and services to combat the opioid epidemic.
“Our role is to handle what we’re trained to do,” Clark said. “Equipping our officers, and with training to put programs in place for abatement. Find funding opportunities to do that, and also learn what other places are doing, and decide what’s most important for us.”
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Clark was clear in that the city must have state permission to do anything on Winchester Avenue.
“It’s their road,” she said.
“We asked the state to get it to two lanes, slow the traffic down, make it pedestrian-friendly.
“I want to see Winchester Avenue down to two lanes, in whatever capacity it looks like,” she added.
Does that mean Clark necessarily likes all parts of the plan? No
“Four roundabouts — I don’t think it’s ideal,” she said. “I’m not 100% sold on every part of that plan, but if it accomplishes what we’ve been trying to accomplish for two decades, then I’m for it.”