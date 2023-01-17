ASHLAND A crowd gathered on Monday morning at the Ashland Transportation Center to honor the life and words of Martin Luther King Jr.
Nearly half a century has passed since the great Civil Rights leader's untimely death, yet his teachings reverberated through keynote speakers and community members at Monday's events.
MLK Day's 2023 theme focused on the unity of community — reminding attendees that mountains have been moved toward the goal of unity, but there is still much to do in regards of combining experiences and perspectives.
Toward the end of the morning's speeches, a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. was shared: "I'm convinced that men hate each other because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don't know each other. And they don't know each other because they don't communicate with each other. And they don't communicate with each other because they separate from each other."
Attendees were challenged to get to know someone around them — with the conclusion of the program revolving around removing fears by removing the unknown.
The Carol Jackson Diversity Award was also handed out Monday. It's named in honor of the first Black woman elected to the Ashland Independent School Board of Education. She spent her life dedicated to diversity education and human rights.
The award, established in 2020, recognizes individuals and community groups who lead justice in Northeast Kentucky and work endlessly to eliminate barriers.
Previous award recipients were Pathways, Mayor Matt Perkins and the City of Ashland, Ashland Community and Technical Center and the most recent, Mike Miller.
Miller worked for the City of Ashland in planning and community development for 19 years and is now the executive director for the Ashland Housing Authority. Miller was credited for his work in advocating for diversity and human rights by removing housing barriers in Northeast Kentucky.
Miller also was an instrumental component in finding a location for the soon-to-be-open C.B. Nuckolls Black History Museum in Ashland.
Darrell Smith, co-founder of the museum, agreed that the community must be enriched for forward momentum, but the role of the individual is far from complicated: "Just have an open mind," Smith said.
After a closing prayer, attendees congregated with signs and banners to march from the Transportation Center to the First Presbyterian Church on Winchester.
One woman in attendance said she had seen a lot in her 57 years — "some good, some not so good," she said.
But when asked what the individual's responsibility was in driving the community toward unity, her response was as simple as Smith's: "Just love," she said.
