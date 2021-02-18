ASHLAND The Ashland City Manager said he is pleased with the response so far to the ice storm of 2021, even as a fresh coat of snow moved into the area Wednesday night.
“I am beyond pleased with our city work force and all they have done in this situation,” Graese said. “We have people going outside their normal job description clearing trees where power lines aren’t involved, and we have city workers volunteering to serve at the warming shelter. I can’t say enough about how they have risen to the occasion.”
As of late Thursday morning, Graese said the city has transported four residents from the city to the county warming shelter located inside the Boyd County Convention Center. After taking public transit off-line earlier this week, the city has re-purposed the buses to get people to warmth.
Crews have been doing their best clearing the roads of fresh snow, however the city was running low on salt as of Thursday morning, according to Graese.
Graese said the county should be providing the city more salt to address the streets situations later on Thursday.
“This is about teamwork,” Graese said.
So far, Graese said the city’s fire department, streets department and other city workers have worked on hundreds of trees in the roadways.
As of late Thursday morning, Graese said 350 customers were without water in the Ashland Water System, due to the lack of power at a couple of pump stations. He also reported more were experiencing low pressure due to another pump station being down.
Graese said the city is working closely with American Electric Power to get those back up and running.
Pipe breaks, the bane of the city even when its sunny and 75 outside, have been minimal. So far, two minor breaks were repaired and one break on Greenup Avenue was able to be valved off in order to prevent loss of service of residents.
As of Thursday morning, crews were repairing one other minor break, according to Graese.
On Wednesday, the city announced a Coordination Center for requests for transportation to the warming shelter and trees in the roads.
Here are the numbers for folks for to call:
Coordination Center: (606) 385-3119
Utility Issues (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.): (606) 385-3332
After hours emergency utility issues: (606) 385-3200
Street issues and road blockages: (606) 385-3107
Salvation Army (for those experiencing homelessness): (606) 329-2874
Emergencies: 911
(606) 326-2653 |