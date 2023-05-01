ASHLAND The Ashland city manager became one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals to become credentialed through the International City/County Management Association.
In a press release sent Monday, the ICMA said Mike Graese completed the Voluntary Credentialing Program. Those holding the credentials represent 10% of the ICMAs 13,000 members in 27 countries.
Graese has served in his role for six years in Ashland. Prior to that, he was the United States Army Garrison Commander at Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia and at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He also served as the Executive Officer to the Department of Army’s Assistant Chief of Staff forInstallation Management, who is responsible for 150-plus Army garrisons worldwide.
Graese has been a member of the Kentucky City/County Management Association since 2017 and serves as the Chairman of the Board for Pathways.