ASHLAND Kicking off the New Year, the Ashland City Commission voted unanimously to designate a portion of downtown an Entertainment District, after getting the nod last month from the state to do so.
Jim Moore, City Attorney, said the district would allow the sale and consumption alcohol in the area between 13th and 18th Streets between Greenup and Carter Avenues to specially licensed vendors during events.
Moore said imbibers will have to follow all rules and regulations — such as using only a city-provided cup and buying only from the licensed vendors.
Those rules can be found via "little do-dads" — Moore-speak for QR codes — that will be available on the side of the cups.
"You can't bring a flask and put it into your cup," he said. "If someone does that, they can be arrested for open container."
Moore also said public intoxication will not be tolerated either.
On the topic of booze, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs asked Moore if the elimination of last call in Boyd County would apply to Ashland as well.
Moore said it would not — all licensing and rules in the city still apply.
"Our licensing comes form the state and the city," he said. "Whatever the county does, according to my interpretation, does not apply to Ashland."
There's also going to be a new man overseeing the trade in alcohol across the city — Jim Dooley, who served 27 years on the Ashland Police Department and has since retired.
Dooley will be taking over the Alcohol Beverage Control administration at APD.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• City Manager Mike Graese reported there are currently 15 to 20 houses on the demolition list, there was a fix for a request for a guardrail on a steep drop off at the area of 39th Street and Belmont Avenue, a sign was erected for the future site of the WWII memorial wall and APD received a 100% safety award for insurance purposes. He also said satellite imaging is under way to detect water leaks.
• The commission approved two contract reductions for projects on Belmont and Dickson streets, resulting in a savings of roughly $213,000 to the city.
• The city received a $21,000 grant from Kentucky Power to send an employee to receive training on economic development.
• The city commission appointed various citizens to the planning commission, the human rights commission and the housing authority board.
• The commission approved the knockdown of two houses on the demolition list.
