ASHLAND Following a riveting performance by the Eastern Kentucky Harmonics Order, the Ashland City Commission passed its budget for fiscal year 2024.
This year's budget, set to take effect July 1, was unchanged from the $98.42 million proposed at a late May budget session. That's up 8% from the previous fiscal year.
Commissioner Amanda Clark thanked the commission and the city staff for getting the budget ready so early. Normally, June is a mad dash for local governments to get the budget ironed out, requiring multiple meetings.
"It's June 8 and we're passing a budget," she said. "I really appreciate all the hard work we did ahead of time to get this done so early."
Mayor Matt Perkins noted about $17.5 million in grants are a part of that budget.
"We're looking for all the opportunities we can find for resources from our federal and state partners," he said.
Alongside the budget, the commission also fixed the tax levy for 2023 and the alcohol licensing fees.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday's city commission meeting:
• Mayor Matt Perkins named the Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order "Citizen Ambassadors" for the city, following its performance of "Fly with Me," a Beach Boys medley and "My Old Kentucky Home." The latter performance brought all assembled in the meeting to their feet.
• Perkins also reported he was made an honorary member of the South Hills Garden Club Thursday morning. The club even presented him an apron.
• Commissioner Marty Gute said he bragged about Ashland at the Ironton Rotary Club this week. "I didn't Auger Inn and I didn't stagger out," Gute quipped.
• City Manager Mike Graese said the city was designated a "Certified Age Friendly Employer" for folks age 50-plus.
(606) 326-2653 |