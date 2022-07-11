ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission woke up bright and early Monday for a quick meeting to approve some grants and funding.
Meeting at 9 a.m. in city chambers, commissioners Marty Gute and Amanda Clark were on time with a few minutes to spare to visit — Mayor Matthew B. Perkins was also Johnny on the spot.
However, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs popped into the meeting while City Attorney Jim Moore read Item A of new business, which accepted $537,940 in Community Development Black Grant funding for the 2022-23 program year.
"I'm sorry to have held up the workings of government," Spriggs announced upon her entrance.
Without skipping a beat or pausing, Moore continued reading the ordinance as if nothing happened.
In addition to the CDBG monies, a fiscal note in the agenda states there is an additional $961,974 anticipated in carryover monies for CDBG-eligible activities.
The commission voted unanimously to approve it, after Perkins allowed Spriggs a moment to read the ordinance.
The commission also approved accepting a $250,000 grant for intersection improvements through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant. The city would be matching $50,000.
The commission also signed off on a mutual aid agreement between Ashland Fire and the Route 504 Volunteer Fire Department in Elliott County.
