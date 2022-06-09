ASHLAND After discovering the new inclusive playground at Central Park vandalized, the Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to install surveillance cameras in three city parks.
According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, it appeared someone had dug into the rubber mat the playground sits on with some kind of a sharp instrument, resulting in the material being cracked and gouged. While it could’ve been a stray dog digging on a scent, Kelley said it was most likely a teenager or an adult, probably working at night.
“I would think if someone would’ve seen that in the daytime, they would’ve reported it,” Kelley said.
City Manager Mike Graese said the monetary amount of damage to the playground set is yet to be determined.
The camera security system, coming in at a price tag of $147,540, is in line with other systems in similar sized cities, according to Commissioner Josh Blanton.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the system will “put a stop to this nonsense in our parks.”
“We worked hard to improve our parks and this vandalism will not be tolerated,” Perkins said.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said “whoever did that should be ashamed.”
The system will be installed at key points at Central Park, AK Sports Park and Oliverio Park.
Kelley said the cameras would be another tool for law enforcement to charge those vandalizing city parks with criminal mischief, which is a felony when the damage costs more than $1,000.
The city commission also passed on first-reading two amendments to the city noise ordinances. One amendment would clarify that the noise from a special event would be in violation in the event it can be heard inside a home from so many feet with the windows and doors shut. The other would make use of a bullhorn at a special event by permit only.
City Attorney Jim Moore said prior to the amendment, the standard was more subjective, based on the noise being offensive or irritating. Moore said by having noise ordinances based on distance and where the noise can be heard, it makes the issue a little more objective for the police.
“It’s not perfect — some bigger cities actually have devices to measure decibels and certain decibel thresholds they have to abide by,” Moore said. “But this makes it a little subjective. If you can hear it inside the home from a block over, you can prove it.”
Here’s some other actions taken at the city commission:
- The city commission approved on first reading for the mayor to sign off on an agreement with the state to get FEMA reimbursement for expenses from the great ice storm of 2021.
- The city commission approved the creation of a Director of Public Services head, outlining the base salary at $74,212, with benefits at $45,427. The max rate would be a salary of $127,437 and benefits of $63,843.
- The city commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of land at 3309 Newman Street, across from the Ashland City Cemetery.
- Perkins proclaimed June “Celebrate Diversity Month” in the city.
- Commissioner Amanda Clark said Firkinfest is coming to town on June 18.
- City Manager Mike Graese said the SCADA system at the water treatment plant is online — it needs to undergo a 60 day performance review before the keys will be completely turned over to the city for operation.