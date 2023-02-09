ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission unanimously approved a contract Thursday for the U.S. 23 water main replacement project, coming in at $1.76 million.
Before taking the vote on first-reading of the contract, Mayor Matt Perkins said the project is “symbolic of the commitment we’ve made to our citizens to improve utilities in the city.”
The contract with Tribute Contracting and Consultants LLC, an outfit out of South Point, is expected to be finalized at the next meeting on Feb. 23.
Work on the main, near the water plant between 39th and 43rd streets, should begin in the summer.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s city commission meeting:
The commission voted unanimously to increase the number of bus driver positions from four to five.
The commission voted unanimously to buy six water chlorine analyzers for $71,963.
Commissioner Josh Blanton announced Commissioner Amanda Clark — who was absent — recently had her first grandchild. Blanton also said Ashland For Change will have a Black History Month event at The Mill on Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Commissioner Marty Gute said the National Day of Prayer will be at the Ashland Transportation on May 4 at 8 a.m., Little League signups are ongoing and try outs will be May 3 and he’ll be ready for the Gravy Bowl on Saturday. Gute pulled out two plastic spoons to show he was ready.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs also announced the Gravy Bowl, stating tickets will be $10 a pop. She also said the Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a luncheon on March 12 at the Ashland Transportation Center for Vietnam-era veterans.
Perkins delivered two proclamations. The mayor declared the week of Feb. 5 to Feb. 11 “Future Business Leaders of America Week” and the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 “School Counselor’s Week.” Perkins said Marty “The Gravy” Gute would be delivering the signed proclamations later on Thursday.
City Manager Mike Graese said the city is launching a pilot program for local businesses to drop off at the recycling center by paying a monthly stipend.