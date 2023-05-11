ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the 2023 Community Development Block Grant action plan, which included a return of the minority-owned business loans.
The program, which last saw expenditures prior to COVID, allots zero-interest loans to help the establishment or expansion of small businesses owned by women or members of minority groups.
If the businesses meet certain benchmarks in terms of employment and longevity, the loans are forgiven.
The fund, which is paid for with federal CDBG monies the city administers, will be $200,000.
City Attorney Jim Moore said the city has put in place a more stringent process for applications, reviewing requests like a bank would for a business loan.
The total action plan will use $516,000 in new HUD dollars, along with a carryover from last year to the amount of $1.1 million.
Funds will also be disbursed to longstanding non-profit organizations in the city, including but not limited to the Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, the Ashland Senior Center, CAReS, the Ashland Community Kitchen and the Shelter of Hope.
Two high-dollar projects on deck include renovations at the Salvation Army's emergency shelter for $417,254 and air conditioner replacements at The Neighborhood for $150,000.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday's meeting:
• The commissioners raved about the first First Friday, with Commissioner Amanda Clark calling it a "fantastic success." Commissioners also recounted the dual ribbon cuttings for A Zen Space and Olive Garden.
• Commissioner Marty Gute said the Day of Prayer event last week was a success before recalling a mad dash the evening prior to erect a stage for the speakers to stand on. He said he was able to secure a stage from Visit AKY and got some guys from the streets department to haul it over because his "68-year-old decrepit body couldn't do it." But the stage turned out to be broke.
Father Andrew Garner from Holy Family brought some blocks and the Rev. Scott Hill slid them under to make it work. Gute said the two Baptists (counting himself) watched, making it an "ecumenical affair."
• Mayor Matt Perkins proclaimed May Building Safety Month in Ashland, presenting the proclamation to Ashland Fire marshal Brad Maggard. In the proclamation, Perkins "encouraged all citizens to join and focus on safety in our community."
• City Manager Mike Graese presented updates on paving and parks improvements, including the opening of two new playgrounds on Memorial Day. Graese also wore a three-piece suit — a rarity.
