ASHLAND Ashland Alliance may need another set of oversized scissors pretty soon with the rate of its use.
With four ribbon cuttings in the last two days, the City of Ashland is keeping new businesses flowing with its latest addition: Timeless Reflections.
Aiding those in the fight against gravity and natural aging, Timeless Reflections offers a variety of cosmeceutical needs including Botox injections, dermal fillers, IV drips, facials, chemical peels and more.
Owner, Family Nurse Practitioner and Master Injector Karen Hart has more than 30 years in health care experience including critical care, hospice, plastic surgery and now aesthetics said it’s a priority to “safely promote health and wellness.”
“When you feel good outwardly, you feel good as a whole,” Hart said.
Timeless Reflections is at 1527 Central Ave. and is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mayor Matt Perkins was present at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “On behalf of the commission, we are thrilled to have you right here downtown,” he said.
The mayor compared the cosmetic center with the improving look of the City of Ashland.
Commissioners Marty Gute and Josh Blanton were also in attendance.
Gute, who recalled Hart’s son’s 3-point shot as a Tomcat, thanked the business for their investment in the city.
“We’re glad to have you here,” Blanton added.