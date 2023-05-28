ASHLAND While the overall budget is going up by 8% in Fiscal Year 2024, Ashland Finance Director Tony Grubb said the city could be seeing some savings coming within the next few years.
The city’s overall, combined budget is expected to go up $7.29 million, from $91.1 in FY 2023 to $98.42 million in FY 2024, Grubb said during a budget work session Friday.
According to Grubb, the source of the rise isn’t the recent raise given to city employees, he estimated that was only a 1.4% increase in the city’s budget. He said the bigger jump was the rise in supplies like those used to treat water and sewer.
Debt is starting to trend back down, with the pay off of utility bonds issued by the city in 2013 coming in the next fiscal year. According to Grubb, that pay off should free up roughly $1 million that could go towards paying on the new sewer plant.
Starting in 2025, Kentucky Retirement costs should lower for the city, which is currently at $6.8 million. Grubb said the new rates from the state show $750,000 savings in FY 2025.
As far as projects are concerned, 90% of them will be a continuation of the projects started in the ‘23 fiscal year.
Revenues are projecting to go up. Over the last fiscal year, Grubb said there were increases in collections from property tax, insurance premium tax, business licensing and payroll taxes due to growth in the community.
When asked by Commissioner Josh Blanton if that could be used as a guide for future budgeting, Grubb said he tries to be more conservative so the city doesn’t come up short.
Of the 19 funds overseen by the city, two appeared to be in the hole — the TIF District and the Section 8 Voucher fund.
To remedy the TIF issue, Commissioner Amanda Clark asked if there’s been reassessments by the Property Value Administration to reflect improvements to properties in downtown. Since the PVA tends to look at properties every few years, Clark said they could be assessed yearly to reflect improvements, thereby improving the fund.
Mayor Matt Perkins said he wanted to make sure no one business is singled out in those assessments and he didn’t want it to become overly burdensome, leading to stifled growth.
The problem at Section 8, which is largely funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is that the city needs to supplement it out of the general fund.
Michelle Veach, assistant finance director, said so far the general fund has paid $300,000 into the program. She said HUD provides funds according to each unit — that works out to $768 per unit per year, but the cost to administer the unit is $965 per unit per year.
All the commissioners appeared to agree the program needed to continue, but Clark said she wanted to look into how many HUD vouchers are being processed by those who don’t live in the city.
The city, according to Veach, administers the HUD vouchers for the entire county, but Boyd County doesn’t help with the administrative costs. Clark said she wanted to look into the percentage and see if they can get the county to pay its corresponding percentage.
“I don’t mind the subsidies,” she said. “I just want to make sure its our fair share.”
Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem said the Section 8 department has had a tough 18 months, with a massive turn over. He said adjustments in personnel have led to higher administrative costs, but have ultimately streamlined the process.