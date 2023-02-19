RUSSELL On the last stop before state competition next month, area teenagers were battling it out to take the title of overall winner from the 16th Region on Saturday.

Russell High School's library was jam-packed with students, coaches and spectators during semifinal quick recall matches.

With the tops of each bookshelf decorated with Russell's various Governor's Cup trophies from years past looming down on competitors, Ashland Blazer didn't bat an eye, going point for point with Russell during a semifinal match.

Students were hot on the buzzers, calling out answers about common law, Monet and polynomials — causing for an edge-of-your-seat showcase.

Ashland Blazer won quick recall after the nail-biting finish against Russell High School, with the points in that category carrying over to aid in their overall win.

Students Snehan Saroch, of Russell High School, and Ace Farris and Anna Bocook, of Paul G. Blazer, earned scores to qualify for top 10 in the state position.

The following high school students placing in their content assessments will advance to state finals competition March 17-20 at the Galt House in Louisville.

Quick Recall

1st: Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Russell High School

3rd: Boyd County High School

4th: Raceland-Worthington High School

5th, tie: Elliott County High School

5th: West Carter High School

5th: Morgan County High School

5th: Rowan County Senior High School

Future Problem Solving

1st: Russell High School

2nd: East Carter High School

3rd: Boyd County High School

4th: Paul G. Blazer High School

5th, tie: Greenup County High School

5th, tie: West Carter High School

7th: Rowan County Senior High School

Mathematics

1st: Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Alexandra Ellison, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School

4th: Yasmeen Farhat, Russell High School

5th: Brenton Long, Boyd County High School

Science

1st: Snehan Saroch, Russell High School

2nd: Drake Caudill, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd: Nathan Woolery, Paul G. Blazer High School

4th: Bonham Buchannon, Paul G. Blazer High School

5th: Brody Kilburn, Russell High School

Social Studies

1st: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School

3rd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School

4th: Landon Mefford, Paul G. Blazer High School

5th: Dirk Hay, Paul G. Blazer High School

Language Arts

1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd: Ahya Farhat, Russell High School

4th: Colton Thompson, Boyd County High School

5th: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School

Arts and Humanities

1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Trey Hall, Lawrence County High School

3rd: Elle Caldwell, Boyd County High School

4th, tie: Isaac Love, Raceland-Worthington High School

4th: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School

Composition

1st: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School

2nd: Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School

3rd: Grace Davison, Rowan County Senior High School

4th: Natalie Kitts, Lawrence County High School

5th: Sara Pierce, Greenup County High School

Overall Final Standings

1st: Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Russell High School

3rd: Boyd County High School

4th: Lawrence County High School

5th: East Carter High School

6th: Rowan County Senior High School

7th: Raceland-Worthington High School

8th: Greenup County High School

