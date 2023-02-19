RUSSELL On the last stop before state competition next month, area teenagers were battling it out to take the title of overall winner from the 16th Region on Saturday.
Russell High School's library was jam-packed with students, coaches and spectators during semifinal quick recall matches.
With the tops of each bookshelf decorated with Russell's various Governor's Cup trophies from years past looming down on competitors, Ashland Blazer didn't bat an eye, going point for point with Russell during a semifinal match.
Students were hot on the buzzers, calling out answers about common law, Monet and polynomials — causing for an edge-of-your-seat showcase.
Ashland Blazer won quick recall after the nail-biting finish against Russell High School, with the points in that category carrying over to aid in their overall win.
Students Snehan Saroch, of Russell High School, and Ace Farris and Anna Bocook, of Paul G. Blazer, earned scores to qualify for top 10 in the state position.
The following high school students placing in their content assessments will advance to state finals competition March 17-20 at the Galt House in Louisville.
Quick Recall
1st: Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Russell High School
3rd: Boyd County High School
4th: Raceland-Worthington High School
5th, tie: Elliott County High School
5th: West Carter High School
5th: Morgan County High School
5th: Rowan County Senior High School
Future Problem Solving
1st: Russell High School
2nd: East Carter High School
3rd: Boyd County High School
4th: Paul G. Blazer High School
5th, tie: Greenup County High School
5th, tie: West Carter High School
7th: Rowan County Senior High School
Mathematics
1st: Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Alexandra Ellison, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School
4th: Yasmeen Farhat, Russell High School
5th: Brenton Long, Boyd County High School
Science
1st: Snehan Saroch, Russell High School
2nd: Drake Caudill, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd: Nathan Woolery, Paul G. Blazer High School
4th: Bonham Buchannon, Paul G. Blazer High School
5th: Brody Kilburn, Russell High School
Social Studies
1st: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School
3rd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School
4th: Landon Mefford, Paul G. Blazer High School
5th: Dirk Hay, Paul G. Blazer High School
Language Arts
1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd: Ahya Farhat, Russell High School
4th: Colton Thompson, Boyd County High School
5th: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School
Arts and Humanities
1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Trey Hall, Lawrence County High School
3rd: Elle Caldwell, Boyd County High School
4th, tie: Isaac Love, Raceland-Worthington High School
4th: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School
Composition
1st: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School
2nd: Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School
3rd: Grace Davison, Rowan County Senior High School
4th: Natalie Kitts, Lawrence County High School
5th: Sara Pierce, Greenup County High School
Overall Final Standings
1st: Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Russell High School
3rd: Boyd County High School
4th: Lawrence County High School
5th: East Carter High School
6th: Rowan County Senior High School
7th: Raceland-Worthington High School
8th: Greenup County High School