ASHLAND A group of parents — including a current middle school basketball coach, a former Little League president and an employee within the school system — is speaking out against Ashland Blazer High School baseball’s coaching staff, accusing them of creating a poisonous environment in the dugout and beyond.
Ashland Blazer principal Jamie Campbell, meanwhile, is standing by head coach Shane Marushi, saying he’s “not ready to move on” from him as the varsity baseball team’s manager after just one season at the helm. He did admit that changes are necessary but insisted those alterations will be implemented.
Seventh-grade basketball coach Jason Strader, who has a son on the varsity baseball team, spoke emphatically against the current culture on the diamond. With a booming voice, Strader politely declined the microphone during Monday’s school board meeting at the Ashland Board of Education building.
He was the first to speak on the subject during a meeting that drew dozens of attendees, including Marushi.
Marushi declined an opportunity to comment to The Daily Independent following the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.
A board gathering regular — Dave Williams, whose favorite subject is advocating for a career and technical school — remarked that it was the largest turnout he’s seen in two years.
Strader, a former varsity head coach himself (Russell basketball), highlighted a few areas of serious concern using the following bullet points: a negative environment, the lack of maturity and professionalism, the failure to promote the program and its players, and a breakdown in communication among administration, coaches, parents and players.
Strader said nine out of 13 players on the end-of-the-spring roster have voiced dismay with the coaching staff. Several of them — and some parents — have expressed their feelings in planned encounters with Athletic Director Jim Conway. A group of parents also met with Superintendent Sean Howard.
Campbell confirmed this, and said he has all of the detailed notes provided to him by Conway and Howard.
Said Strader during public comment: “To my knowledge, each parent or guardian of the student-athlete I’m advocating for this evening have made every effort to abide by the chain of command to make sure their voices were heard with the appropriate administrators in the appropriate forum.”
The meetings with Conway took place between May 30-June 9, Strader said.
“It takes guts for a young person to go into the AD’s office on campus to speak about their experience, even if it’s unpleasant, when you know that information may eventually get back to your head coach. … I want to commend those young men for their bravery,” Strader said.
Curt Edens, Brittany Bowen and Christy Brown all have sons on the team who are among the nine to whom Strader referred. Edens is a former Ashland National Little League President. Bowen is an employee of Ashland Independent Schools.
Strader said he has coached seven of those nine in football and/or basketball. The other four are sons of the baseball coaches, he said.
“I’ve had conversations with our kids, and I don’t think anybody in this room that’s had me coach their kid would ever call me soft or say, hey, he takes it easy on kids,” Strader said. “But it concerned me when every single kid that I talked to, ‘negative environment, negative environment, negative environment.’ And one quote stood out to me specifically, and it’s from a young man who plays three varsity sports at Blazer, and he said, ‘It’s by far the most negative coaching staff I’ve ever played for.’
“The comment I asked myself: Is that a comment made by a teenager or is there cause for concern? And here’s what I look at, I look at the facts … and I find it curious that, except for the coaches’ kids, that I’m aware of right now, we don’t have any Ashland varsity players who played for Ashland in summer baseball in 2023. I find that curious. … That would seem to indicate that they would not want to go back to it.”
Assistant coach Rob Francis pointed out in a direct message to The Daily Independent that the summer numbers don’t provide an accurate depiction.
“… stinks that we started an Ashland summer baseball program for the first time in 20-plus years — obviously we have football players that aren’t playing and a couple older guys that were already committed to travel ball that aren’t playing — but it gets turned against us that we don’t have many playing summer ball,” Francis wrote. “So we go to the effort to make the program better, give it something it hasn’t had in decades, and it is used against us.”
Bowen said her son is transferring. The baseball coaching situation is a factor, but it’s not the only one, she said. She said she was surprised that this spring wasn’t a better experience because Marushi had coached her son throughout his youth at various levels, but this year, “it was like a switch flipped.”
Bowen shared an audio clip with the newspaper to which Strader also referred. In the clip, which Bowen says was recorded during a meeting with Marushi during the team’s Myrtle Beach trip, a man does refer to some players as “very very toxic, very very poor teammates, very selfish teammates,” and another man chimes in with “some of the worst I’ve ever been around.”
She and Strader claim the voices belong to Marushi and an unnamed assistant.
Strader said the communication between coaches and players was weak.
“How do you gain a young athlete’s trust if they feel they don’t have any type of relationship with you?” Strader said.
Campbell said Marushi remains the coach, and rebuilding trust is an emphasis.
Ashland went 11-16 in Marushi's lone season as the top 'Cat. The Tomcats won 10 of their final 17 contests.
The principal said he never heard consensus negative feedback during the season. There was one individual in-season complaint, he said, which he declared resolved, but he was not aware of the entire group having issues until the conclusion of the season.
“Absolutely standing by him,” he said of Marushi. “… No one that came here tonight said anything that would’ve necessarily changed that fact because he’s open to resolve any issue. He’s good to kids. At the end of the day, he’s a baseball coach and wants to see his program win. He’s not beating on them, he’s not cussing at them.
“Is he a 2023 baseball coach? No. He’s a 1998 baseball coach, and that is the problem,” Campbell added. “… But I’m not ready to give up on Shane Marushi.
During the meeting, Campbell stood up and walked two rows forward and placed his hand on Marushi’s shoulder.
“No one is trying to cause problems for kids,” Campbell said. “These are things that can be fixed, 100%. Does this guy know about it? Yes. Because I personally told him. These are things that have to be fixed.”
Asked to comment on specific changes by a reporter following the meeting, Campbell had a response.
“We want to see a better social media presence and that we are promoting our kids in every way that we can, not just the stats of baseball,” he continued, “… but promoting the off-the-field things that are going on, too. We want to see a transparency within the program … and to have open, respectful dialogue between the parent and the coach.”
Brown — who could not attend on Monday — and Bowen both said some players may either transfer, like Bowen’s is, or elect not to play if the current staff — which comprises of Marushi, Francis, Scott Wamsley and Steve Hicks — remains intact.
Christina Wamsley, Scott’s wife, felt compelled to grab the microphone after Strader and another player’s sister spoke against the staff.
“This is Shane’s first year,” she said. “Is it going to change in 2024? Yeah, I took over the Momcats and I’m going to help him get better with his PR. … He’s a coach. Everyone knows how Shane Marushi is. Everyone knows he’s tough.”
Wamsley said Marushi hasn’t had the opportunity to apply any changes yet. Even she wasn’t 100% in agreement with Marushi all season.
“Was I mad and upset that we didn’t go out to eat after beating Boyd County? Absolutely. But that’s a learning experience,” Wamsley said. “He’s strictly baseball. He’s not a fun guy, he’s not fun. He doesn’t plan parties. He coaches baseball. I don’t know what you all expect him to do. He’s going to try to work it out.
“This stuff is outrageous,” she added.
According to Campbell, a parent requested a meeting with him to further discuss these issues. They set a time for Aug. 2 at 4:30. That has now become a public meeting, as Campbell said anyone is welcome to attend. Originally scheduled to take place in his office, the Ashland Blazer High School library will now be the setting.
“It’s more of an informational meeting and lets you air any grievance you have to me, but at the end of the day, it’s a personnel matter,” Campbell said.
“I’d be glad to talk to anybody in the room,” Campbell told board chair David Latherow publicly. “They said be the principal at Blazer. I said that’s a great idea, for most days. That’s where we’re at right now.”
(606) 326-2664 |