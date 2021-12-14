ASHLAND The city of Ashland will receive $1 million in federal grant money for the design and engineering of the new convention center at the site of the former Ashland Oil Building.
Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, announced the award Tuesday on the patio of the Delta Hotel, in the shadow of the future project.
The monies, secured with the help of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), are part of $9.2 million awarded to various communities throughout the state via the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot program. The Ashland Oil building, now a decrepit shell of its former self, stands next to the Delta-Marriott and is in the crosshairs for demolition and redevelopment by the city in the New Year.
“This is highly important to the city,” Adkins said. “This is state, local and federal coming together to move this downtown forward in its revitalization.”
City Commissioner Amanda Clark penned the application for the grant — she had written several when she worked for Ashland Alliance on other projects in the county.
“There are parameters in the AML program that says you can apply for it with land and projects that are within so many miles of land used for mining operations,” she said. “Steel and rail fall under that category.”
Currently, bids are being reviewed for the demolition of the building, which will be somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.5 to $3 million. That portion of the project is already financed through a bond passed earlier this year by the city commission.
The design and engineering of the convention center and parking lot is the next step — and that's where that $1 million comes into play, according to Mayor Matt Perkins.
“Everything we promised our citizens is being fulfilled step by step,” Perkins said. “Government works slowly and we’re just glad to see we have multiple sources to help fund this project. Sometimes, you have to ask.”
Perkins publicly thanked Adkins and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman — who stood in for Beshear, as the governor was out in western Kentucky tending to the tornado victims over the weekend — for the support the administration has given to redevelopment in Ashland.
“Rocky and I talk just about every week and I want to thank this administration for everything it does for eastern Kentucky,” Perkins said. “This will move the ball forward and we are excited and grateful.”
In addition to the convention center, the city also received $540,000 in grants to fix leaking water pipes on U.S. 23 between Ashland and Catlettsburg. That money came out of a state fund for water and sewer upgrades.
