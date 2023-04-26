The next meeting of the Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club, scheduled for May 11, will feature “The Sanctuary” by Caleb A. Hurt.
“The Sanctuary” is Book 1 of The Walled City series and tells the story of 15-year-old Taggart Martin, who is faced with the decision to join The Expeditionary Forces — with horrible rations, inadequate equipment and almost no chance of survival — or let his family starve. He feels like there’s only one option.
Outside of the walls, danger awaits. With drug lords and the resistance waiting around every corner, Taggart is constantly on edge. But soon the thing Taggart fears the most may come true. The enemy has always been inside the walls.
Hurt is a lawyer and author who writes mostly dark fantasy, dystopian and horror. He lives in Ashland with his wife, son, dog and cat.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 2824 Holt St., Ashland. The group reads and discusses books written by Appalachian authors. For more information, find them on Facebook at @appalachianbookclub.