RUSSELL Ashland Alliance had a second successful “Lunch and Learn” event Tuesday concerning human resources and employment advice.
Whether one was a CEO of a Fortune 500 company or heading a mom-and-pop startup, Jamie Parsons, Vice President of Human resources at King’s Daughters Medical Center, provided several snippets of information useful for those in the business realm.
As attendees grazed through food selections provided by Ghostly Gourmet, Parsons selected from broad HR topics to aid employers on up to date standards and information regarding hiring and employee management.
Parsons, who has worked in human resources for more than 30 years, tackled topics ranging from benefit trends, how to recruit and keep employees.
Among the afternoon’s topics was pay transparency. Long gone are the days of “hush, hush” salaries, according to Parsons.
While traditionally employees were discouraged from discussing pay rates with coworkers, that ship has sailed in 2023. In fact, Parsons said those in today’s workforce regularly discuss pay, especially online, leading possible workers to “mistrust” an employer who isn’t upfront about pay or discussions surrounding it.
Mental health amongst workers is another “new” topic, where Parsons believes it’s no longer in an employee’s (or employer’s) best interest to “suck it up.”
Parsons referenced the COVID-19 pandemic and how healthcare workers were deeply impacted by the countless deaths that ensued.
King’s Daughters Medical Center has implemented “code lavender,” which allows a distressed employee contact with pastoral services and a replacement employee to fill their role if they need to step away, Parsons said.
Parsons outlined a variety of implementations employers could enact to aid the mental health of their workers including spaces dedicated to a time out or meditation.
Parsons also had advice for those directly involved in the hiring or interview processes by discussing morally correct interview questions and how to avoid discrimination-based lawsuits.
For example: one interviewing shouldn’t ask a potential candidate if they have been arrested. Because an arrest doesn’t necessarily mean a person was guilty of a crime. It’s more correct to ask about felony convictions.
Parsons also said interviewers are steering away from asking questions regarding marijuana, as its more regular use drastically reduces the hiring field.
With the workforce ever evolving, Parsons’s presentation provided ample information for employers to not only keep up, but to keep employees satisfied.
Scott Martin of Ashland Alliance said additional Lunch and Learns covering a variety of topics are anticipated with hopes to have one once a month.