Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 50F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.