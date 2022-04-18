ASHLAND Ashland Alliance Director Tim Gibbs understands the importance of growing the region, not simply one city or county. Gibbs is originally from Morehead, but his career has taken him to the west coast and back. That experience has given him insight into both the similarities and the uniqueness of each region, and he has brought that experience to the Ashland area for the past eight years. “When I was 18 years old and went to college, I already knew what I wanted to do,” Gibbs said. “I wanted to be involved in government, but I also wanted to do something that had an application for the people here.”
Gibbs said economic development used to be one of those things, where labels such as Flood Plain Coordinator, Solid Waste Coordinator and FEMA Coordinator were among a handful of titles held by a person working for a city or county government.
“But that was 20 years ago,” he said. “Eventually economic development became its own field, and every county or region needed the best one they could get — because you were competing against 2,000 other people for the same piece of the pie.”
Looking back, Gibbs said he was fortunate that his choice of career was in “growth mode,” something he said he hadn’t known and would have been impossible to predict.
“I just wanted to be involved in something that would help the most people to live in the community of their choice and have a vocation that was meaningful and earned a living wage,” Gibbs said.
The motivation behind that goal is an awareness that many people in the region share — the “best and brightest”, Gibbs said, were having to move away from their homes to find meaningful and competitive jobs.
“And that isn’t just here, but in many places across the country,” he said. However, he began to see a pattern of change a “shift in the tectonic plates” of economies, that was encouraging.
“From rural to urban areas, there are lots of things going on. And more than anything else, people need hope that they can stay in the community of their choice and still be successful,” Gibbs said. Now, he said, that is the business of economic development. And the tectonic shift analogy works because it effects not only the epicenter, but outlying areas as well.
Gibbs also has firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by the businesses that are part of Ashland Alliance.
“My father owned a construction company, and I twisted wire nuts to put myself through college,” he said. “Then when I went back to college and earned my master’s degree, the day after I graduated the Judge Executive of my home community of Rowan County knocked on my door. He said it was time for me to come home, and he wanted me to work for him as his Deputy Judge.
“My father grudgingly gave me his blessing,” Gibbs remembered, laughing. “And I took a 50% pay cut, but it was also the first step of what I thought was my calling in life.”
Gibbs eventually moved on from that position, and became economic director of a coal community in Colorado. From that position, Gibbs went to Washington State to run a joint organization similar to Ashland Alliance. He was hired as economic director, but led the merger between economic development and chamber of commerce becoming a single entity.
“Economic development is expansion of existing industries and recruitment of new industries,” Gibbs explained what many might find a confusing difference. “Chamber of Commerce is more main street, and support of existing industry, which can lead to expansion. Combining the two covers main street to the industrial park,” he said.
“I have loved every community I have been in,” Gibbs said. “I have loved the opportunities and getting to know the people, supporting their efforts, learning how to help them.”
After spending nearly five years in Aberdeen, Washington, he said it had come to the point where he was forced to make a difficult choice.
“My family needed me here,” he said. “And for me to be a good person, first I had to be a good son.” Gibbs has lost a stepfather of 30 years to cancer, and his father developed cancer. He returned home on five separate occasions during his last year in Washington but decided that wasn’t enough. When he returned for his stepfather’s funeral, Gibbs’s wife, Bev (a Boyd County native), found a listing for the Ashland Alliance. He applied for the position and was able to return home when he most need to be near his family.
Returning to his home region as the Director of Ashland Alliance, Gibbs brought all the experience he had gathered from “twisting wire nuts” to leading economic development and problem solving in communities across the country with him.
“That is what economic development is,” he said. “It’s finding the opportunities and finding the competitive advantages of a region, highlighting and finding a way to market those,” he said. But it doesn’t stop there, because problems occur everywhere.
“If you do have problems, it’s also about finding ways to mitigate those problems through partnerships and address those to make your region as competitive as possible on a local, regional, state and worldwide setting,” he said.
Gibbs said although Ashland Alliance is located in Ashland and was originally founded there, the initial focus is both Boyd and Greenup Counties.
True economic development, he said, has to be considered on a regional level. Ashland Alliance is willing to share information and insight to anyone who needs it in the entire region, and in fact encourages dialogue with surrounding counties and states, embracing the philosophy that if anyone does better and succeeds, that leads to improvement and success across the region.
Ashland Alliance is always ready with not only that information, but helping businesses through public contacts such as ribbon cutting ceremonies.
Ashland Alliance also hosts an annual dinner where local and regional businesses can get together, network, and generally have a good time. It is scheduled for Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Malibu Jack’s.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Rocky Adkins, Beshear’s Senior Adviser, are scheduled speakers. Call (606) 324-5111 for more information or to purchase tickets to the event.