ASHLAND The Ashland Alliance announced Sandy's Racing and Gaming is the newest addition to the chamber.
In a press notice sent Wednesday, the Alliance said Sandy's leadership team is "already immersing themselves in the community and identifying ways to get involved and give back across the area."
The gaming portion of Sandy's is expecting to open later this year, with the track opening by spring 2025.
The Alliance said Sandy's will be participating in upcoming chamber events, job fairs and community programs.