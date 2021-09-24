ASHLAND The City of Ashland will now be an official stop on the Lewis and Clark Auto Tour, according to Visit Ashland’s Brandy Clark.
Clark told the city commission Thursday that the city was placed along the auto tour — which extends across 16 states — after an expansion to the route in 2019. Coming from the East, Ashland will now be the first stop in the Bluegrass State for the roughly 300,000 tourists who trace the trail each year.
Since receiving the designation, the city will now be able to set up official signage, offer National Park Passport Stamps at its visitor center and be listed on the auto tour website as an official stop.
“This is a great opportunity for us,” Clark said.
While it’s easy to imagine Clark fought long and hard for the designation, the tourism director revealed it pretty much fell into the city’s lap.
“We got a phone call one day and were told the good news,” she said.
When one thinks of the historic exploits of Lewis and Clark, they may rightly invasion the rushing waters of the Missouri River, the open plains of the Dakota prairies, the majestic Rocky Mountains and the towering pines of the Pacific Northwest.
Perhaps the most recognizable explorers of North America, Lewis and Clark’s 1804-1806 trip has been lauded as an accomplishment of true grit and guts — the same stuff that the United States displayed 150 years later by beating the Soviets to the moon.
While historical accounts set Lewis and Clark’s expedition as starting in Missouri, on the edge of the newly purchased Louisiana Territory, people tend to forget Capt. Meriwether Lewis had his own odyssey before hooking up with Capt. William Clark near Louisville.
In 1803, Lewis set out from Pittsburgh, along the Ohio River with a keel boat especially fashioned for the task. Riding down the river, Lewis would’ve floated by the Poage settlement (the precursor to Ashland) on his journey to hook up with his co-captain (technically a superior, but the two decided to split duties).
Brandy Clark said research is currently under way to see what, if any, comments Capt. Lewis had about what would later become the City Where Coal Meets Iron.
The origins of the auto trail date back to the 1920s, with an official route running from Missouri to Oregon designated in 1962. In 2019, the trail was extended to Pittsburgh to reflect Lewis’ boat journey and the duo’s travels to Missouri from the Louisville area.
