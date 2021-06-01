ASHLAND Two Ashland bands will perform as part of Austin City Saloon’s Overtones LIVE, a program produced by Ashland native Renee Collins Cobb.
Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends will perform on June 9; Cole Chaney will perform on June 16.
Performing on the radio show is a good opportunity for up-and-coming artists from the region to share their original songs on a show that’s recorded. Cobb said the goal is to promote diversity of style and genre.
“Some of our artists are songwriters who have had songs on the top 100 Country charts,” she said. “We are proud to serve the Kentucky and Tri-State with some of the most inspiring and engaging radio content out there.”
Much of the Ashland area’s local talent has appeared on Overtones LIVE, Cobb said. Brown and Chaney impressed her with their talent.
"They both have a strong regional presence and a big fan base," she said, noting both are very talented.
Brown will perform with his full band and Chaney’s show will be "intimate and up close and personal."
"We mix it up so that every show is different and unique and designed to explore new and audiences to the true gifts our artists have to bring to the radio airwaves," Cobb said.
The show delves into more than the music, she said.
"What we try to do through the introduction of the artist, through the artist telling the stories behind their songs and in a brief interview — learn more about what we are hearing that may not be as evident as just hearing the song by itself," Cobb said.
A Boyd County High School graduate, Cobb studied piano with Ramona Skaggs and was a choral student under Sandy Hastings, director of choral programs at Boyd County High School. She and her husband, Warren, are both graduates of the UK School of Music.
They operate a business called Listen Locally, LLC, which develops creative opportunities for artists of all genres to present their music, via radio broadcasting, Artist in Residence Series at The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Bluegrass Barrel House in Richmond. The aim is to encourage local businesses, artists, broadcasting and food trucks to work together for the benefit of all. Their nonprofit, called Room 17 Productions, promotes music education and the stories of Kentucky through oral histories, live music, storytelling and preservation of aging recordings to digital format.
Chris Slater is sound engineer at Austin City Saloon and Nathan Pendleton mixes the show at Fatman Recording Studio.
The show is broadcast on Radiolex WLXU, Forward KY Radio, WFMP, Pickup Country WSKV, Bourbon Trail Radio and Trendkill Radio.
