CANNONSBURG The wall said “Pop!” in yellow lettering on a red-and-white-dotted background paying homage to the King of Pop Art himself, Roy Lichtenstein.
The “Pop!” wasn't the only thing popping at the Artsy Fartsy Art Walk unveiled Wednesday at Camp Landing. Next to it was a three-dimensional installation depicting a bucket pouring gallons of blue paint down the wall.
Just up the hall is a bench next to a plant, with a clock, two frames, a moose head and a guitar on the wall — that too popped, with everything coated in neon green.
Situated in the hall between Camp Landing Cinemas and the future site of Smokin' J's Rib and Brewhouse, the Artsy Fartsy Art Walk is the brain child of Camp Landing co-owner Elisabeth Camp. With an eye for design — she oversaw the décor in the newly renovated theater — Camp said she thought a “selfie hall” would tie the two attractions to each other.
“I think it will be something fun and free to draw people here,” she said. “We wanted to do something with the hall and this the perfect addition to a date night.”
Camp said she enlisted the assistance of artist Chelsey Tackett and the two started brainstorming ideas for the walk. Eventually they landed on 15 designs of fully interactive displays folks can pose on for that perfect Instagram moment.
At Wednesday's unveiling, nine were ready for that snapshot — Tackett said six more are on the way. While Tackett said she has painted the nursery at her church and painted an orphanage during a mission trip to Guatemala, she said she has never taken on a project of this size and scale.
The first piece installed was a fixed Schwinn style cruiser bike, with a butterfly wing background strategically painted so when the rider gets on the bike, it appears they have wings.
Tackett said she had misgivings once she painted the wings, but then everything started falling into place.
“It was a challenge for sure,” Tackett said. “At first I was overwhelmed, but once we got that one done it got easier.”
What's her favorite piece? Why that's like picking a favorite child — if she had to go with one, Tackett said the “strongest kid in the world” installation is probably it.
“I have a 6-year-old son and I love this piece,” she said. “You have those big arms, so the child can stand in front of it and look like they have huge muscles.”
Camp Landing co-owner Jason Camp — Elisabeth's husband — said the art walk gives “connectivity to all of the businesses here.”
“This is part of the entertainment district; it's another experience people can have here,” he said. “The sum of this destination is greater than the parts.”
And that's not all — Camp said the Smokin' J's going into the former Callihan's location should be open by December and Malibu Jack's, the crown jewel of the Camp Landing Entertainment District, is on track for a mid-December launch.
