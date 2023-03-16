HUNTINGTON The Artstream Nomadic Gallery will visit the Huntington Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with ceramic works by Artstream artists available for viewing and purchase.
Three Artstream artists – Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami and Lisa Orr – will demonstrate in HMA’s Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. The artists are former Walter Gropius Master Artists.
The Viper Wood Fired Oven Pizza food truck is scheduled to attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hill Tree Roastery Coffee will offer free coffee samples and will sell bags of locally roasted coffee from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Many people will remember that the Artstream Nomadic Gallery came to Huntington in March of 2018, spending one day at HMA and two days at Pullman Square,” HMA Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey said. “We are extremely grateful that the Artstream could manage to visit Huntington for one day on this trip. The Artstream is coming to Huntington from its visit to the National Council on Education for the Ceramics Arts conference.”
The Artstream’s last visit to Huntington was memorable, HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said.
“The Artstream was so warmly welcomed to Huntington five years ago that we are happy to host another stop at the Huntington Museum of Art, where we have developed a strong clay program led by HMA Visual Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey. Kathleen has coordinated the visit of dozens of well know ceramic artists from around the country to present Walter Gropius Master Artist workshops at HMA,” Dearborn said.
General admission is free.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701.