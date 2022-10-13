CATLETTSBURG Nearly a year after being accused of pulling a pistol on a Boyd County deputy, an Ashland man is finally facing federal prison time.
Last week, a federal grand jury issued a single-count indictment against 41-year-old Christopher Artrip in connection with a November 2021 incident in which deputies say he pulled a pistol on a cop during a foot chase.
Artrip was shot and wounded for his troubles, according to police.
On Thursday, attorneys told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent that the state court case against Artrip would be dropped, in light of the recent federal indictment on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.
Last month, Vincent had expressed his frustration with how long it had taken federal authorities to put the case before a grand jury.
If convicted, Artrip could face up to 10 years in prison. However, if he is found to be a career armed criminal he could face 15-to-life in prison.