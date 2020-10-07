ASHLAND Any up-and-coming musician or band would love to appear on a television show, and Armstrong is giving them a chance.
“Pressroom,” which can be seen on Facebook (Press Room Recordings) and on YouTube, as well as Armstrong Cable, is recorded in the old pressroom of the Ironton Tribune, Shane Finster, the show’s producer, said.
“It kicked off in Spring 2019,” Finster, community marketing manager for Armstrong, said. “I was sitting at a luncheon with Sarah (Simmons, publisher of the Ironton Tribune) and we started talking.” The first shows were filmed during the Ohio River Revival, when bluegrass bands are in town and available.
Finster, an avid music fan, thought because Armstrong offers local programming, a show like Pressroom would be a good idea. Coworker Doug Morris serves as director and video production for the show. He’s also a music lover.
He said they had other options for venues, but decided to stick with the pressroom because the acoustics were good.
“It’s a unique acoustic experience, especially with acoustic instruments,” Finster said. “The artists love it and it’s a very interesting backdrop you don’t usually see in a concert.”
He said performers sing into a single, Ear Trumpet Labs mic named Myrtle, which adds to the ambiance.
“It’s vintage style. Artists love that. Most haven’t used that kind of microphone before,” Finster said. “It’s designed for unplugged instruments, even though we have some bands that are fully electrified.”
He said four cameras are used to make the show — two handheld — and it’s filmed and edited, not broadcast lived. The sound, however, is not edited. “What you see is what you get,” he said.
“Shooting a few bands” turned into a season of 24 shows, with performances by bands such as Ronald and the RayGunz, Corduroy Brown and the Coal Cave Hollow Boys. Finster said many of the bands come from Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky, Cabell in West Virginia and Lawrence in Ohio, but they also have come from as far away as Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
“A lot of them have toured nationally and internationally, and a few have performed at the Grand Ole Opry,” he said.
Filming is ongoing for the second season, but Press Room Recordings already can claim two Telly Awards, an awards program honoring video and television across all screens and dating to 1979. Finster said the award is similar to the Emmys but for local cable operators and production companies. The episode featuring the progressive bluegrass act South Hill Banks from Richmond, Virginia, won a Gold Telly, awarded exclusively to the top 3% of all winning entries; an episode featuring the bluegrass band Sideline earned the show a Silver Telly.
Finster said they actively reach out to bands in the area, but those who would like to be on the show can contact him through the Facebook page.
The coronavirus hasn’t changed production much, he said, as he and Morris keep their distance for filming anyway, and they’re now filming only two people at a time.
“It’s not difficult to space things out and do it safely,” he said.
The pandemic has been difficult for bands, though.
“It’s really intimidating for bands when they can’t perform live,” he said. “Lots of musicians perform with each other in different bands. A cello player might play with three or four different bands in the area ... it’s pretty commonplace.”
Finster said he’s enjoying getting to know musicians in the region.
“It’s quite a fun part of the job, connecting with these folks, getting to know a snapshot of who these folks are when they’re not on camera or onstage.”
