ASHLAND Artist Jerry Johnson was pleased to be part of the opening of the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum, at 901 Kilgore Drive.
The artist created several paintings for the museum — he donated some and some were commissioned.
“Mandela, Maya Angelou, Obama, Booker T., the basketball team, Professor Nuckolls,” Johnson said, listing some of the figures he featured in the donated pieces. He said he spends two or three days on each piece and he can’t say he has a favorite.
“I just enjoy painting them,” Johnson said. “When I have something in my head, I just go on and do those. My wife (Doris) just looks at me and thinks I’m crazy, but if I’m feeling it, get away from me because I’m staying right here until I finish it. I do that all the time.”
Darrell Smith and Bernice Henry are the founders of the museum. Smith said Johnson has been supportive of the museum, and he is grateful.
“He’s been wonderful to the Black history museum,” Smith said. “He was there for us at the beginning and everything we needed, he donated to the museum. He’s been a wonderful, wonderful asset and we are very grateful to him.”
Johnson painted the museum’s portrait of the late Carol Jackson, a community leader who fought discrimination. She was the first African-American woman elected to the Ashland Independent Board of Education. She also chaired the board, was appointed to the Kentucky Board of Education, was president of the Boyd-Greenup County NAACP and led the Ashland Human Rights Commission and was inducted into the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2012.
Smith said Johnson is responsible for a four-piece series, the main focal point of art at the museum.
The series, commissioned by the museum, tells the story of slavery in America. The first panel depicts a crowded slave ship. The second, a slave auction block. The third, the toil of life on a plantation. The final panel shows a freed slave, hands held over his head, breaking the chains of slavery.
Johnson said he feels an obligation to be a part of the preservation of Black history for generations to come.
“It means a lot because it’s about what I’ve been trying to put out for a long time,” he said. “I want kids to understand the history of where they came from and where they’re going and how they’re going to do with.”
The self-taught artist has been a cartoonist for Walt Disney and a cartoonist for the Navy Times. He also has taught art at Ohio University.
He has painted and done lettering on the windows of many businesses in the area, including the Paramount Arts Center when Gladys Knight performed.
At 73, Johnson isn’t slowing down. He recently had solo shows at The Jewel Art Gallery and at the Flatwoods branch of the Greenup County Public Library. He’s almost finished writing a book, “The Art of Jerry Johnson,” which he said is about history and about his life and his goals. He’s also looking for space to open his own gallery in downtown Ashland.
Johnson’s work may be seen on his website, which is jjkyartist.com.