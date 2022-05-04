A trio of artists worked to bring light and hope to Boyd County through their art.
Sydney Duarte, a graduate of Boyd County High School, and Ann Duarte, a graduate of Ashland, were brought back to the area to paint a mural. With the mother-daughter duo came Treazy Treaz, Sydney’s boyfriend who hails from Australia.
Camp Landing put out a call to artists on Facebook. They were looking for submitted designs for a mural that would go on the side of the Cinema at Camp Landing.
The Duartes have been living out of the area for more than 20 years, and have been traveling the world with their art, alongside Treaz. Sydney’s dad still lives in the area, so she got to visit him and introduce him to Treaz, she said.
Their connection to the area is what brought them back. They receive work largely by word of mouth or through someone finding their social media pages. Locals who knew of their work kept tagging the ladies in the post.
The call wanted the mural to encompass all facets of the county, from Rush Off Road to the Paramount and the bridges. They worked on a design to try to honor both the city and the county.
Sydney Duarte said the area of Camp Landing is, to her, the midway point between the city and the rest of the county. She sees the mural as a “Welcome to the Neighborhood,” said Sydney.
The mural features a vintage post card look that blends the old with the new. Just above the banner that says “Greetings from” sits the state bird, the cardinal. Ann said her intention was to put the state flower there, but when she realized it was golden rod, she opted for a different direction.
Coming home has been interesting for the Duartes. They have noticed some landmarks and businesses gone, but new things coming to life. Sydney added that Treaz has been experiencing some good ol’ Southern hospitality.
Treaz said people have been very nice, and he has enjoyed seeing where the Duartes are from. The people have been a highlight for the crew, whether it’s been those they’ve know for some time or others they have just met.
Sydney said working with Marketing Director Chrissy Dillow and General Manager George Bagnoli in the theater has been great.
“They’re so sweet,” said Sydney. “And to have people on the inside that are putting so much love as the same as what we’re trying to represent on the outside, for me, that’s where the magic comes in.”
Ann was able to reconnect with her time in Ashland. She had her Giovanni’s fix, and will be taking home some Heiner’s bread and Snyder’s chips. They’re the best and aren’t available outside the area, she said.
A lot of her friends have moved away, but she was able to have dinner with her best friend’s parents over the weekend. They are like second parents to her and she glowed with gratefulness as she shared about the time.
They reconnected with friends of the past, and learned how their lives have changed, Sydney said. Both Duartes said many things in the area have changed for the better, and they are glad to see it.
Ann has a history of putting murals on local businesses. She began painting on the side of a business in Catlettsburg. More than 20 years later, she is back in Boyd County adding art and life to the area.
The three artists worked long hours from Thursday through Monday to get the mural that stretches the height of the wall, installed. Sydney said they hadn’t slept much over the five days as they were trying to “race the rain” and finish before the storms forecasted rolled in.
The intense texture of the walls made the race a bit more difficult. All three joked that someone skilled could rock climb the walls. They used a paint sprayer to cover large areas with paint, plus spray paint and details painted on with a brush to get the job done.
“It’s been a challenge,” said Sydney.
“Challenge accepted!” exclaimed Treaz.
They finished up Monday afternoon then headed downtown to the Art Alley to finish up their work there. Through their exploration of the old and new in the area, the trio was given permission to add individual pieces to the Art Alley.
Sydney Duarte added a hand with a mountain scene that has a waterfall falling onto the road. Treaz added a tribal themed mural with purples, blues, pinks and oranges. Ann Duarte was finishing up a flower mural that would allow the passerby to hold out their hand and allow the person to seem like they are holding a large bouquet.
People stopped by as they worked. They saw cars on U.S. 60 slow down to try to get a glimpse of the work. Rural King customers drove slowly by a few rows over. Cars creeped by trying to figure out what was happening with the mural without getting to close. Some did stop and ask, but Sydney waved many over to take a look.
She smiled bright from the ladder or scaffolding and waved hello or motioned for passersby to come over.
Treaz said he has seen and been a part of mural festivals. He explained that artists place large-scale work all over town and talk about their pieces with the people.
A massive amount of color and vibrancy is added to small towns and cities over the course of the week, said Treazy, adding it would be a great idea for this area to continue adding art to spaces.
“It brings a lot of light to the area,” said Sydney Duarte. She added that it gives people an opportunity to connect with the artist in a different way than just viewing their work.
“We know we’re not going to be standing here all the time to greet everybody, but we want to put a lot of love into it, and hopefully they feel that love when we’re not here,” said Sydney.
As people came over to the mural, a common question is asked of Sydney. They ask who is painting the mural. Often, older men, assume it isn’t Sydney, a young woman. She wears overalls with paint smears on them and carries a can of spray paint. Yet, the assumption exists that it isn’t her.
She smiles big and throws her hands out to show off her colorfully streaked overalls and says, “It’s me!”
Sydney doesn’t get visibly frustrated by the consistent bias, but knows how that assumption can play into the thoughts of other young female artists. She was told at a young age that she couldn’t make a career of art.
“Yes, you can,” she said firmly with a bright smile. “You can do anything!”
Ann echoed her daughter “yes, you can!”
They met a young female artist while painting in the alley. She asked how they were able to add their pieces. She works on canvases and wanted to know how to do the same as the trio. They introduced her to the one who gave them permission, said Sydney.
They hope to inspire people with art. Sydney, along with Ann, advocated that artists can make a living from art, and women can do it.
“If we can encourage other artists to also go after their dreams and just know there’s no limit on what you can do,” said Sydney. “You can do literally anything, you can paint a car or you could paint the floor or the ceiling.”
Sydney said she hopes people appreciate the mural, and enjoy it. People stopping by are already excited and interested in their work. Sydney hopes this is only the beginning or more art popping ups in Boyd County.
