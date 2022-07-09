ASHLAND A grid of 20 faces hung on the wall of The Jewel Art Gallery.
The faces are a part of an exhibit Friday and Saturday by artist John Paul Kesling. Each person depicted was lost to the opioid epidemic in the Tri-State. Kesling called the opioid a very uniquely Appalachian thing, especially in the beginning of the epidemic in the ‘90s.
The portraits are 12-inch squares, which makes them near life-size, which feels important to him, said Kesling. When he paints the portraits, he does so in the morning.
He wakes up, puts on “Kentucky music” and begins to work. The music is played from a record player next to his work station. Two artists he listens to are Tyler Childers and S.G. Goodman. Kesling says the music helps get him in the right mindset.
“And then I paint them quickly,” said Kesling.
Quickly still means four hours or so of work for the artist.
“I just want to keep the brush strokes light and because everyone was taken before they should have been and so there’s this fluidity and the quickness of the painting sort of symbolizes their life,” said Kesling. “But also to keep them alive, so the color schemes are pretty bright and vivid ... to bring joy back into it.”
Kesling shared about the stories he hears with each person he paints. The darkness of the tragedy is in contrast with the light of the people’s lives.
“It’s a heavy subject to go through every morning, but it feels important to me,” said Kesling.
Kesling takes submissions and paints the portraits for free. He lost his brother to the opioid epidemic, so he has a personal connection to the loss of each of those submitting a loved one.
“People just don’t talk about it here, and I understand,” said Kesling. “So I feel like it’s (the exhibit) just kind of a quiet acknowledgement of this.”
Kesling decided he wanted the portraits to be a group. Twenty are currently complete and are on the wall of The Jewel Art Gallery. Kesling will keep painting more, and they will grow in number. He says they will always stay together, even when they are stored.
“I wanted it to be a group because that way it’s a community, so like these people feel that they’re not alone, the people who have lost these people,” said Kesling. “I think there’s something more than that. There’s a reason there’s AA, there’s a reason people find strength in community and knowing they’re not going through this alone. That just seemed important.”
He decided to hang them in a grid to resemble a yearbook. Each person is a separate person, with different experiences, and personalities, but they all were taken by the same tragic epidemic.
Kesling said it was important to him that the exhibit begin in the Tri-State. Plans are in place to take it to Nashville, and other places will come along from there.
Bri Reynolds, owner of The Jewel Art Gallery, said she reached out to Kesling when she saw the first portraits he completed. She saw the importance of showcasing the people along with Kesling himself.
Reynolds told of a little girl, approximately age 2, and her grandmother who came into the gallery early Friday when the exhibit first opened.
“The grandma was holding her,” Reynolds recalled. “She pointed to one of the portraits and said ‘Look, honey, it’s Daddy.’”
Reynolds took a breath and a quick second to look over at the portraits.
“That was so heavy, you know,” said Reynolds. “They’re real people, not just beautiful portraits, but they were real people that who were really loved.”
Reynolds said pretty much everyone knows someone, friend or family, that has been effected by the opioid epidemic. For her, having the exhibit was two-fold, the importance of acknowledging the issue, and supporting her artists and the projects that mean something to them.
Kesling said his inbox is flooded, but he is still accepting submissions. He is working diligently to not leave someone out.
He saw the need for the work when the response was so overwhelming. The idea began when a woman asked to commission a portrait of a loved one lost to the opioid epidemic. Kesling saw her passion. Adding the loss of his brother to the same epidemic, he couldn’t make her pay for the portrait. He saw the importance and began reaching out for more submissions.
Kesling said Facebook and email are the best ways to submit. His email is johnpaulkesling@gmail.com. His work can also be found at johnpaulkesling.com and on Instagram @johnpaulkesling.