ASHLAND The second phase of the Putnam Stadium Restoration Foundation project is becoming a reality with a partnership between Clark’s Pump-N-Shop and Ashland Independent Schools.
The donation will bring artificial turf to the stadium that has served as the home for Ashland Tomcat football since 1937 when it debuted as Tomcat Stadium after being constructed with WPA funding.
The stadium could have the artificial surface in place before the 2024 football season and will be named Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Putnam Stadium.
The artificial turf is the biggest part of the second phase, said Greg Jackson, who has served as the foundation’s committee chairman since its inception in 2008. New stadium lighting, a sound system, an LED scoreboard, a banked end zone, and a canopy for the band are among other pieces of the second phase.
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop owners Rick and Brent Clark saw giving to the stadium project as something that will benefit the school system and the community with the artificial turf providing opportunities for other activities even beyond football. The vision goes beyond Friday nights with the turfed stadium being a place that could host concerts and so much more because of the versatility it offers.
“The investment in Putnam Stadium ensures for years to come that the Ashland community will have a fabulous outdoor venue to host many events,” Rick Clark said.
The school board approved the sponsorship agreement on Monday evening during a regular meeting.
Ashley Layman said she is grateful for the partnership, believing the collaboration fits seamlessly with Putnam Stadium's tradition.
David Latherow added with the sponsorship agreement, Putnam will be a useful and central hub for the region and surrounding districts.
The Clark brothers are aware of the importance the stadium holds in Ashland’s proud football history, too, that has included a dozen state championships — the last one coming in 2020. The unique horseshoe stadium has been a place where even opponents have looked forward to competing against the Tomcats.
“I’ve had people who played against the Tomcats say it’s the best place they ever played,” Jackson said. “Now we are going to take it to the next level. Ashland has always taken a lot of pride in Putnam Stadium, but this puts it over the top.”
The donation also comes with naming rights over a 10-year period. Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will have branding rights on the inside and outside of the stadium and other advertising perks.
“Investing in our community is always a win,” Brent Clark said. “With the new turf at Putnam Stadium, we’re not only investing in the safety and success of our student-athletes but also in the future of our community. We want to continue to build a strong foundation for our youth and show our commitment to creating brighter opportunities and experiences for generations to come.”
The committee decided to approach corporate sponsorship after other fundraising efforts over the past year failed to bring in the money needed. They benefited from the expertise of 1955 Ashland High School graduate Jim Host, a sports marketing genius who volunteered his services to put together an attractive package for interested corporations and joined committee representatives participating in the meeting with the Clarks in Lexington to discuss the potential sponsorship package.
“This is an exciting time for this project. The financial commitment from the Clarks moves the needle from hope to reality,” Jackson said. “Now we need to bring it across the proverbial goal line. I cannot thank Jim Host enough for his expertise and efforts in helping us prepare the corporate packages and in advising and assisting us in our meeting with Brent and Rick. His volunteering of his time and expertise were invaluable to securing this partnership.”
Another part of the second phase is for lighting, which is more than 35 years old.
The goal of the project is to provide all-season and all-weather versatility and consistency of the playing surface to enhance and improve the experiences of players and spectators.
While natural grass has been the standard in sports for decades, artificial turf has added benefits to athletes. Moreover, artificial turf requires much less maintenance than natural turf, which takes volunteers more than 100 hours of preparation — including mowing, watering, seeding, pest control, fertilizing and painting — to get the field ready for each Friday night game. It is increasingly difficult to have the required personnel to prepare for games and maintain the field.
“We have two individuals who have volunteered their time and expertise to groundskeeping duties at Putnam Stadium for years,” Jackson said, referring to Steve Conley and Joe McDavid. “But the task is becoming too big for them to continue in the years ahead. Should they ‘retire’ from this duty, the stadium field won’t pop like it does now. Adding artificial turf will make the stadium pop every single day without the man hours it currently takes to make that happen.”
While the field is currently limited to hosting football games, installation of new lighting and artificial playing surface will greatly expand opportunities for the students and community. The field will always be ready to be used when needed without concern that the surface will be damaged by repetitive use or inclement weather.
With support of the Ashland Independent School Board, local companies and businesses, Ashland school classes and individuals, the first phase of deconstructing and rebuilding the stadium was completed without missing a home game. The old stadium was torn down after the 2013 season and ready before the 2014 season began. The plan is to install the second phase items following the 2023 season and have it ready for the 2024 season.
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, Inc., was established in 1976 by John W. Clark with one convenience store in his hometown of Westwood but the company has seen continued growth with more than 70 stores in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, central Kentucky and Florida. The company has put a premium on the communities where the stores are located and that goes beyond the more than 700 employed by the company. It has initiated college scholarship programs, donated to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, the Paramount Arts Center and other philanthropic projects.