ASHLAND Two pieces of charcoal found in an archeological exploration of Central Park last year could be older than the six Native American mounds, according to archeologists.
The findings from the survey, taken at Central Park near the mounds and the playgrounds, were shared by archeologists Matt Davidson and Jason Flay before the Ashland City Commission.
Donning a blue blazer and a Batman shirt, Davidson said evidence from the bottom layer of soil taken in samples near the mounds revealed remnants of stone tools used by Native peoples thousands of years ago, such as garden hoes.
Davidson said prior research in the 19th Century, wherein some mounds were excavated in Ashland, places the mounds at about 2,000 to 2,500 years old. He said artifacts, now held by the Smithsonian, taken from those probes indicate the mounds were used as grave sites and for religious purposes.
The charcoal pieces found in the survey were estimated at between 2,800 and 3,200 years old. He said the charcoal pieces were analyzed using carbon dating through the University of Kentucky.
To further preserve the mounds, Davidson said the city should look into removing some trees near the site. He said the root system has probably grown into the mound and he feared a strong windstorm could topple a tree, thereby ripping open a mound and exposing remains.
The two shared that the survey revealed about 140 artifacts from the 19th Century, showing there were two tracks that ran around the mound and an amphitheater where a playground is now.
According to Davidson, the main drag through the center of the park is believed to be a straight away on one of the tracks.
Future studies into the park could include its time as a camp for the Union Army during the Civil War, according to Flay. Davidson said non-invasive studies on the mounds could be done to determine what their uses were in pre-Colombian days.