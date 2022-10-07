ASHLAND Artists are being sought to participate in Art Slam ‘22, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at 12452 Paul Coffey Boulevard.
Painter Andi McCown Sword said the event is open to a variety of artists.
“Plans are for an event to support local/regional artists who would like to show and possibly sell their work,” she said of the one-night show. “It will not be juried, so there will be no awards. It will simply be an informal event to showcase artists and enjoy their work.”
Sword said it’s also an opportunity for writers, poets and musicians to be seen and heard. “Time slots will be scheduled for poetry and spoken word along with musicians and songwriters,” she said.
Visual artists who would like to do a live demonstration are welcome to do so.
Sword said the show could contain mature content and wants potential attendees to be aware of that, as well as some other guidelines.
“We do not welcome hate, discrimination, abusive language toward others or excessively lewd acts,” she said. “We do encourage everyone to participate in an artist community and bring work for sale.”
For $25, artists may submit three works, and there is no commission fee.
“Artists must be present to accept sales and art must b taken home at the end of the event,” she said, noting space is limited so the number of artists participating may be limited. All art must be hangable and protected with glass or plastic sleeves, but matting and frame is optional.
“We want to pack the place full with art,” Sword said.
Any size original work is welcome, but artists are required to bring an easel, stand or other special display if needed.
“We will have areas for artists to sell prints and poetry/literature and space for musicians to sell merch,” she said. “We encourage all types of artists to join us: sculpture, digital art, fabric/textile art, installations, photography, pottery, jewelry, carving, tattoos, but please keep in mind, it is not a craft fair or vending event.”
For more information or artist registration, email Swordartanddesign@gmail.com.
“Let’s make this a very art immersive experience together,” she said.