HUNTINGTON The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18 inspired an exhibit by a Barboursville, West Virginia, artist.
The day Ginsburg died, Wilkes completed a portrait of the Justice and, realizing there were 100 days left in the year, set out to create another 99 portraits of inspiring women.
“This has been the darkest year I can remember, and I’m turning on the lights,” the artist said at the time.
“One Hundred Badass Women” by Sassa Wilkes will open Friday, with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wilkes will speak about her work at the free event; refreshments will follow.
“As Sassa Wilkes worked on the portraits in this exhibit, the project became a collaboration between artist and audience, sparking important conversations on social media and beyond,” John Farley, HMA senior curator and exhibition designer, said. “It quickly became apparent that an entire community of like-minded people was transfixed by the process, eager to channel their emotions into something cathartic, uplifting, and educational.”
Some of the women whose portraits the artist was inspired to paint for this exhibit include Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo, Jane Goodall, Billie Jean King and Lady Gaga, in addition to Huntington’s Jan Rader and the late Ruth Sullivan.
Currently the Artist-in-Residence at West Edge Factory in Huntington, Wilkes earned a BFA and an MAT from Marshall University and has taught art in the Cabell County School District and at Marshall University, in addition to offering private art lessons.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.