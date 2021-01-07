Museums in the region continue to offer art for viewing, even if a little more planning is involved.
Louisville
A collection of four exhibits at the Speed Art Museum will include the works of international artists and more.
• Opening on Feb. 5 will be “Collecting — A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leght Collection.”
The collection brings together more than 60 works by more than 50 artists to illustrate both the Leights’ shared lives as collectors and the stories of international contemporary glass embedded within their collection.
• “Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper” features the life-size, trompe l’œil paper costumes of Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave. Organized in partnership with the Dixon Gallery and Gardens of Memphis, this retrospective, which will open Feb. 19, has broken attendance records at other venues already and will give Louisville its first chance to appreciate an artist whose work combines craft, fashion, and paper to show how paintings can be transformed into three-dimensional sculpture.
Borchgrave’s practice involves the manipulation of paper and paint to create fully formed sculptural costume pieces. The costumes in this exhibition span nearly 500 years of fashion, replicating historical garments found in European masterworks and in collections around the country.
• The museum will debut the photographs of Ralph Eugene Meatyard and Wendell Berry's “The Unforeseen Wilderness” in August. The exhibit will join the museum's permanent collection.
In 1971, Meatyard and Berry worked together to create a love letter and rallying cry for the preservation of Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, featuring essays from Berry and photographs from the late Meatyard, taken as the two traversed the Gorge together.
With support from the artist’s family and several donors, the Speed acquired one of only three full sets of exhibition prints from this series in 2019. Wendell Berry joined the Speed in September 2019 to honor this acquisition by reading his introduction to the book devoted to Gene Meatyard.
• Just in time for Halloween, the museum will present “Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art.” Organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the exhibition will travel to only two other venues, including the Speed.
Supernatural America presents a unique and harrowing collection of artworks from 1800 to the present that reflect on the haunted nature of America and its history.
Huntington
“The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” exhibition concludes on Sunday.
The exhibition commemorates the 50th anniversary of the opening of the 1970 addition to HMA designed by Walter Gropius and his partners at The Architects Collaborative. The Bauhaus is the highly influential school that Gropius founded in Weimar, Germany, in 1919.
Inspired by the Bauhaus school of design, a sculpture by West Virginia artist Jamie Sloane remains on view at HMA during the run of this exhibit.
The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus looks at the impact of the individuals who were associated with the school. It features work created during the Bauhaus years of 1919-1933 as well as later work by the artists, architects and designers who moved on to successful careers in the U.S. and elsewhere. Many of the leading figures in 20th century art and design are featured, including Gropius, Josef Albers, Anni Albers, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Marcel Breuer, Mies van der Rohe, Lyonel Feininger, Herbert Bayer, and Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. The exhibition includes paintings, prints, film, photography, graphic design and drawings, as well as decorative arts such as pottery, furniture and textiles, and includes an emphasis on the school and its colossal influence upon 20th century architectural design.
To book free tickets for this exhibition, visit Tickets | Huntington Museum of Art (hmoa.org)
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Museum Center is extending “Maya: The Exhibition’s” first stop in the United States. The blockbuster exhibition featuring more than 300 original objects immerses guests in a sophisticated civilization buried in the heart of the rainforest. The exhibition has been extended through April 4.
“Never before has such a spectacular set of Maya artifacts traveled to North America,” said Dave Duszynski, president of Mercury Museum Services, a subsidiary of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Discoveries of the last 20 years have transformed our understanding of the Maya people and we’re thankful that Guatemala has shared these amazing national treasures with Cincinnati for a bit longer.”
Visit cincymuseum.org/maya for more information or to purchase tickets.