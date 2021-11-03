From left to right, City Commissioner Josh Blanton, Christy Harris, Shania McWhorter and Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs celebrate Appalachian Art House — a business in the Camayo Arcade in Ashland — during an Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Harris is the owner and McWhorter, her sister, runs the store in Harris' absence. Appalachian Art House is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The store will participate in this Saturday's Holiday Open House at the Camayo Arcade.