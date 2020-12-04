HUNTINGTON Months of planning — and sewing — have gone into The Charleston Ballet’s performance of an original work celebrating the Bauhaus art movement.
Kim Pauley, artistic director of the ballet, said her friend and filmmaker Deborah Novak put her in touch with the Huntington Museum of Art, which was marking the 50th anniversary of an addition to the museum designed by Walter Gropius, who was the founder of the Bauhaus School. The art movement was a German art school operational from 1919 to 1933 that combined crafts and the fine arts.
Pauley said the dancers were going to perform the ballet in the auditorium at the museum, but COVID-19 made that impossible.
Instead, a performance was filmed and is available for viewing for a limited time on the museum’s YouTube. It also plays on a loop at the museum as part of the exhibit “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus,” which will run through Jan. 10.
The Charleston Ballet’s creation was inspired by the avant-garde “Triadisches Ballet” by Oskar Schlemmer, who was at the Bauhaus from 1921 to 1929.
“I didn’t know about this ballet,” Pauley said. “I like doing collaborations with other groups and this was really intriguing.”
After thorough research, she said she got in touch with composer Matt Jackfert, who created an original score, recorded it and sent it to Pauley, who choreographed it using Zoom, as the dancers spend seven weeks out of the studio because of COVID-19.
“Everyone involved agreed this project was unlike any other project they had participated in,” Pauley said. “It was gratifying to see every part of the project come together.”
Meanwhile, there was the costume design.
“I tried to reproduce the ones we were looking at in the film, and when I was doing the choreography, I knew the costumes were as important, or more important, than the dancing,” Pauley said, noting the dancing is simple and limited. “I don’t think Schlemmer cared what the dancers could do. It was mostly about the costumes. We kind of reproduced that idea. I think my costumes are more comfortable than the original ones.”
Costumes created and executed by Patti Boley, Tammy Madden, Elaine Baldwin, Mary Anna Ball, Melinda Miesner and Brigette Madden, along with Pauley. They are on display in “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus exhibition.”
The costumes and The Charleston Ballet performance on DVD have been well received, Chris Hatton, senior curator at the museum, said.
“One of the goals for this project was to show the effect of the Bauhaus on art forms such as modern dance and music in addition to visual art,” he said. “The result of this partnership with The Charleston Ballet has been incredibly successful and The Charleston Ballet deserves a great deal of credit for all their hard work and dedication.”
For more information about The Charleston Ballet, visit thecharlestonballet.com or call (304) 342-6541. For more information about the museum, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.