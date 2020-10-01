ASHLAND The mural Jennifer Spade and Sarah Brown were painting on an exterior wall at the Ashland Town Center was not even finished when they met their first fan — 7-year-old Quinlyn Burke, who paused with her mother to watch the artists put finishing touches on the painting.
“I think it's beautiful. The roses are really pretty,” she said, her eyes feasting on the reds, blues and yellows that dominate the mural.
“Brightness” was the one-word description the youthful art critic applied to the mural, which covers what was until recently a drab, cream-colored wall on the back side of the mall.
The 16-foot by 16-foot mural is the latest in the mall’s continuing Canvas Project commissions, which provide local artists a showcase for their work, according to mall spokeswoman Jaime Bloss.
The piece is deceptively simple. A golden horseshoe on a blue background with a spray of roses, emblematic of the Kentucky Derby, blends those Kentucky icons with the outline of a bridge symbolic of Ashland in a piece of art the artists hope will connect with the community.
“We just want to be able to provide people with aesthetic pieces, to bring awareness to the arts and to help people appreciate it more,” Spade said Thursday.
Spade and her fellow artist, Brown, used tiny brushes to brighten the bridge outline with light blue paint on Thursday.
The mall hopes shoppers and passers-by will stop and use the mural as a backdrop for selfies and group photos, Bloss said.
The mural is not Spade’s first contribution to the Canvas Project. Among others, she redesigned scenery on the mall’s Santa set.
She also oversaw students from Paul Blazer High School, where she teaches art, in a painted horses project that also included entries from students at Boyd County and Raceland-Worthington high schools.
Bringing art outdoors takes it to the community, according to Brown. “Art is for everybody. It needs to be accessible,” she said.