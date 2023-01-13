CATLETTSBURG The case of a married couple who burned a relative's RV over a child custody dispute will be heading to trial Feb. 20, if the insurance company will cooperate.
Tasha and Branden Baldridge, both 35, are facing trial on felony arson charges relating to the Aug. 7, 2021 incident.
In court Friday, attorney Bruce Blackburn told Judge George Davis that he needs to be able to review videos and images on Tasha Baldridge's cell phone with her that could provide an alibi in the case.
The jail does not allow cellphones inside, so Blackburn has been unable to do so. Davis ordered the jail to make accommodation for the attorney.
In a prior hearing, a deputy investigating the case reported that Tasha Baldridge had said she was making a sex tape with her husband at the time of the fire.
A bigger issue leading up to trial is the lack of an arson report from the insurance company. Neither Blackburn nor Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn has seen one.
"If we don't get it in two weeks, judge, we'll have to ask for a continuance," Conn said. "Normally, they're pretty fast on these, but this case has been taking a while."
Branden Baldridge also appeared in court Friday — he's being represented by public defender Caleb Hurt.
In his case, numerous motions have been traded back and forth and with the exception of one issue, all are ready for a ruling. Davis gave the attorneys 10 more days to get that last issue sorted out before he'll make a decision.
Branden Baldridge will be back in court on Jan. 26 for a review.
