CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man acquitted in an arson-murder trial two years ago will possibly face a jury again this November.
Christopher Childers, 38, was deemed an innocent man following a three-day trial in July 2021 — in which he was accused of setting a house ablaze with his mother inside in the 1200 block of Gallaher Drive.
While the fire claimed the life of his mother, Ruby Childers, her son was set free, as the jury sided with the defense’s expert witness, an arson investigator, who ruled the blaze spawned from Ruby lighting a cigarette while on an oxygen tank.
The defense previously noted Childers suffers from schizophrenia and believed that was the sole reason for the case against him, as mental health diagnoses and criminal prosecution often accompany one another.
Childers’s freedom didn’t last long, as he was accused by prosecutors of setting fire to a home, again on Gallaher Drive, a little more than a year after his acquittal.
On Thursday, Childers appeared via video stream from the Boyd County Jail for a pre-trial conference in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Childers’s attorney, public defender Whitney Davis, said she had recent conversations with the Commonwealth and hoped to send the case to mediation for resolution.
Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent set Childers’s trial date for Nov. 9, telling attorneys if a deal hadn’t been reached by then, a jury would convene.