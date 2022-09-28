CATLETTSBURG Another round of indictments were issued by a Boyd County grand jury this week.
Consisting of randomly selected peers, a grand jury assembles to decide if there’s enough probable cause for a case to head to trial.
Once a jury determines probable cause, they then hand out a formal accusation.
After an indictment, a defendant will advance to the next legal phase or the arraignment, where a judge will then read the formal charges the accused is facing.
Although the following people have been officially charged, they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Second-degree arson was among this weeks indictments, alleging that the Ashland man acquitted last year in an arson-murder case is facing arson charges yet again.
• Christopher W. Childers, 38, is accused of setting a blaze on Gallaher Street on Sept. 21 in the same block as the fire that killed his mother in 2018.
According to Childers’s indictment, he has been charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony that has Childers facing 10 to 20 years behind bars.
Childers’s bond is set at $50,000.
• Jonathan S. Jackson, 39, of Ashland was indicted by the grand jury on a single count of second-degree assault.
According to court records, the incident occurred on Sept. 26.
Second-degree assault is class C felony that carries five to 10 years in prison if convicted.
• Carla Jo Taylor, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
The grand jury alleges that Taylor’s theft charges include items valued above $1,000 and less than $10,000.
• Kaci M. Blair, 33, of Ashland was indicted on a sole charge of first-degree promoting contraband, a class D felony.
• Jonathan A. Enyart, 32, of Ashland is facing a first-degree persistent felony offender charge.
The indictment states that Enyart is facing the charge after picking up a first-degree promoting contraband charge.
Enyart was previously convicted of theft by unlawful taking in 2014 and second-degree escape in 2010.
• Cody Gollihue, 26, of Ashland was also indicted this week on first-degree promoting contraband.
• Zachary S. Messer, 27, of Ashland has been charged with one count of trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trafficking less than 8 ounces of marijuana is a class D felony and possessing drug paraphernalia is a class A misdemeanor.
• Amber R. Martin, 34, of Ashland was indicted on two separate cases totaling seven charges.
According to the indictment, on or about July 4, Martin committed three counts of identity theft and theft of a legend drug.
Martin is accused of calling in prescriptions belonging to another person, according to the indictment.
In addition, Martin was charged with three counts of promoting contraband and a sole count of tampering with physical evidence, all of which occurring on Sept. 23, according to court records.