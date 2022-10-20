CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of setting fire to a home on Evans Street back in June is back in jail after violating her bond.
Rachel S. Mitchell, 45, appeared Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court via video link from the Boyd County Detention Center.
According to Judge John Vincent, Mitchell violated her pretrial services, resulting in her landing back in jail.
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith said she still needs time to talk to the victim to figure out who they would like to proceed.
Vincent set a hearing date for Nov. 10.