CATLETTSBURG A man accused of setting a Gator, a riding lawn mower and a four-wheeler on last Thursday was among the indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Jason R. Prince, 39, of Rush, was charged last week in connection with a burning spree that partially damaged a home, according to court records.
Prince was indicted on three counts of three counts of second-degree arson, one count of third-degree arson and one count of violating a protection order.
If convicted, Prince faces between 10 and 20 years in prison on the second-degree arson charges, a one-to-five on the third-degree charge and up to a year in jail on the protection order charge.
Prince is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be mistaken for an indication of guilty. As is one of the founding principles of the United States, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following folks were indicted by a grand jury:
• Lewis Gollihue, Jr., 45, of Raceland, was indicted on one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value and one count of identity theft.
• Sasha M. Stamper, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree narcotic and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Mitchell Jackson, 41, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Theresa Cornett, 46, and Douglas Wright, 44, both of Falcon, were indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Chad A. Bennett, 34, of West Porstmouth, and Amber N. Frost, 32, of Portsmouth, were indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Toddrick D. Arnold, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Jerry Bryan, 48, of Argillite, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Michael Wayne Strickland Jr., 50, of West Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of second-offense driving a suspended license due to DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason D. Freeman, 41, of Huntington, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of marijuana possession.
• Adam Ellsworth, 20, of Cannonsburg, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Rick G. Tackett, 37, of West Salem, Ohio, indicted on one count of third-degree assault on a correctional officer.
• Wayne E. Ezell, 48, of no fixed address, was indicted one count of third-degree burglary.
• Scott White, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of meth.
• Aaron Pritchard, 26, address unknown, has a count of intimidating a participant in a legal process added to an already existing indictment.
• Andrea Heaberlan, 41, of no fixed address, and Jonathon M. Baker, 28, of Greenup, were indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.
• Amanda R. Boggs, 35, of Russell, was indicted on a sole count of driving on a suspended due to DUI, third-offense.
