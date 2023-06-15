CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County judge set a March 2024 trial date for an Ashland man accused of killing his girlfriend in a fire in late 2020.
Demetrius Butler, 53, is set to stand trial on charges of arson and murder for the October 2020 fire that took the life Raven Warner.
Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kierston Rosen said her office is still awaiting the results of an independent competency evaluation requested by the defense in April.
Vincent said he wanted to keep the case on track, citing the age of it and set a trial date for March 11, 2024, with a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 31.
“I understand there’s a lot of prep that goes into these cases, but we need to get this on the calendar now or otherwise we’ll be looking at trying this at this time next year,” Vincent said.