CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of conspiring to burn down a camper appeared in court via Zoom at Boyd County Circuit Court Friday.
Tasha Baldridge, 35, of Ashland, was re-arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit arson and wanton endangerment by Judge George Davis on Friday.
Baldridge's charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department where it's alleged she and her co-defendant, Branden Baldridge, also 35, burned down a camper out in the county in connection with a personal dispute, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.
Tasha's attorney — the two have separate council — appeared alongside her on Friday to request a bond hearing and time with his client to review cell phone evidence.
The attorney wished for Ms. Baldridge to be released so he could have easier access to his client in order to build the defense.
She is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Baldridge's bond hearing was set for Sep. 16.
