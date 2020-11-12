GREENUP A Bellefonte man accused of trying to burn down his ex-wife’s house has been indicted by a Greenup County grand jury.
Edward T. Turner, 43, was charged by the grand jury in the Nov. 6 indictment with attempted first-degree arson, a class D felony punishable with between one to five years in prison.
Turner, according to court records, opened two acetylene tanks inside the basement of the victim's house after she filed an emergency protective order against him on July 16.
A citation by Bellefonte Police shows Turner texted her to come over to the home or else he’d blow it up. He also threatened to go out shooting, but pledged to not fire at the law, according to the citation.
An indictment is merely a statement of charges by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish the probable cause of a felony.
Turner is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
