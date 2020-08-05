An altercation at a protest march in Grayson on Sunday resulted in an arrest warrant for an Ashland man.
Police issued a warrant for William Jarrell on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Travis Steele, Grayson’s interim police chief, said protesters were marching from the park to the Justice Center and encountered counter-protesters when the assault happened.
“There was an incident during that march, and we have obtained an arrest warrant for a gentleman from Ashland for assault,” Steele said.
Steele said when the police arrived on the scene, they conducted an investigation, and determined the identity of the individual.
“We reviewed some video footage of the incident, and were able to obtain an arrest warrant from that,” Steele said.
Fourth-degree assault is categorized as an assault resulting in minor or no physical injuries. Chief Steele said the warrant is being actively pursued at this time.