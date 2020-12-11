FLATWOODS The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant on Fields Avenue in Flatwoods on Thursday night.
Police arrested Roderick Chance Thomas-Kirby from Detroit as police discovered a quantity of heroin, marijuana and firearms, one of which was reported stolen, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing with pending charges on Jonathan Collins and Hannah Frazier, of 2603 Fields Ave.
A sum of cash, according to police, was found upon the execution of the search warrant, which was obtained as a result of a narcotics investigation.
Greenup County Sheriff’s thanked Flatwoods Police for its assistance in the bust.